2018 NFL MOCK DRAFT: Here's what the experts are predicting for all 32 first-round picks

We are still two months from the 2018 NFL Draft, but players and teams are already jockeying for position, and experts are starting to weigh in on their early predictions with mock drafts.

We surveyed 14 NFL Draft experts who have released mock drafts recently to get a consensus prediction for which players teams might be considering with all 32 first-round picks. Under this format, it is possible for the same player to appear in multiple spots and for some players with first-round talent to not appear at all if there is no consensus on where they might land.

The experts: ESPN's Mel Kiper, ESPN's Todd McShay, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks, The Ringer's Danny Kelly, NFL.com's Charles Davis, NFL.com's Charley Casserly, NFL.com's Chad Reuter, Walter Football, USA Today's Luke Easterling, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, Rotoworld's Josh Norris, The Sports Xchange's Rob Rang, and DraftTek.

1. Cleveland Browns — Sam Darnold, QB

Experts: 12 out of 14

School: USC

Other notable possibilities: Josh Allen (1), Saquon Barkley (1)

Key expert quote: McShay: "I still believe the Browns need to address the QB position here ... Between off-field issues for Rosen and his tools and intangibles on the field, Darnold should be the pick. I understand why Kiper went with Josh Allen in his first mock, but Darnold is a little safer. He's the best of the bunch at this point."



2. New York Giants — Josh Rosen, QB

Experts: 7 out of 14

School: UCLA

Other notable possibilities: Saquon Barkley (5), Baker Mayfield (1), Quenton Nelson (1)

Key expert quote: Walter Football: "NFL coaches and owners are wary of the sort of things Rosen has discussed to the media, and his open views could hurt him. Scouts have told us that his teammates don't like him either, so that's a major strike against him. And for the cherry on top, even if his high school coach criticized him. Rosen has been prolific in some big games this year, so that could push him into the top spot."





3. Indianapolis Colts — Bradley Chubb, DE

Experts: 10 out of 14

School: North Carolina State

Other notable possibilities: Saquon Barkley (3), Quenton Nelson (1)

Key expert quote: Kiper: "The Colts don't need a quarterback and can grab the draft's best pass-rusher. They ranked 31st in the NFL in sacks (25) last season. Chubb had 46.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. New defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus came over from Dallas, where Rod Marinelli and the Cowboys ran a 4-3 defense. Chubb is a great fit in a 4-3 as an edge rusher."

4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans) — Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB

Experts: 8 out of 14

School: Alabama

Other notable possibilities: Saquon Barkley (4), Bradley Chubb (1), Sam Darnold (1)

Key expert quote: Easterling: "Fitzpatrick’s versatility will allow him to line up anywhere in the secondary, and the Browns have needs at both corner and safety that he could immediately upgrade."

5. Denver Broncos — Josh Rosen, QB

Experts: 4 out of 14

School: UCLA

Other notable possibilities: Quenton Nelson (3), Josh Allen (2), Baker Mayfield (1), Lamar Jackson (1), Sam Darnold (1), Marcus Davenport (1), and Minkah Fitzpatrick (1)

Key expert quote: Brooks: "The Broncos could elect to snag a veteran signal-caller, but the UCLA star could tickle John Elway's fancy as a polished pocket passer."

6. New York Jets — Baker Mayfield, QB

Experts: 5 out of 14

School: Oklahoma

Other notable possibilities: Josh Allen (4), Josh Rosen (2), Bradley Chubb (1), Mike McGlinchey (1), Saquon Barkley (1)

Key expert quote: Kiper: "So why Mayfield over Josh Rosen here? It's close. Mayfield is one of the best leaders in this class, and there are still questions about Rosen's ability to galvanize a team. Rosen has a higher ceiling, but Mayfield is ready to start in the NFL right now ... If the Jets get [Kirk] Cousins, cornerback is their top need."

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Quenton Nelson, OL

Experts: 5 out of 14

School: Notre Dame

Other notable possibilities: Minkah Fitzpatrick (4), Marcus Davenport (2), Bradley Chubb (2), Denzel Ward (1)

Key expert quote: Kelly: "He’s nasty as a run blocker, technically sound as a pass blocker, and brings a glass-eater tenacity to a line that finished middle of the pack in Football Outsiders run- and pass-blocking last year."

8. Chicago Bears — Denzel Ward, CB

Experts: 4 out of 14

School: Ohio State

Other notable possibilities: Calvin Ridley (3), Tremaine Edmunds (3)

Key expert quote: Jeremiah: "The Bears need some offensive firepower, but they can accomplish that in free agency and the middle portion of the draft. Ward lacks ideal size, but he's a dynamic playmaker with the tools to play inside or outside."

9 or 10*. San Francisco 49ers — Tremaine Edmunds, LB

Experts: 6 out of 14

School: Virginia Tech

Other notable possibilities: Denzel Ward (3)

Key expert quote: Zierlein: "Edmunds is a physical freak with a combination of height, weight, speed and production that we've never seen at linebacker."

* Exact draft position will be determined by a coin flip per NFL tiebreaking procedure.

9 or 10*. Oakland Raiders — Roquan Smith, LB

Experts: 7 out of 14

School: Georgia

Other notable possibilities: Tremaine Edmunds (4)

Key expert quote: Davis: "Diagnose, run, hit. Diagnose, run, cover, hit. Rinse. Repeat. I love this playmaking thumper so much that I voted him third for last year's Heisman Trophy."

* Exact draft position will be determined by a coin flip per NFL tiebreaking procedure.

11. Miami Dolphins — No consensus

Experts: Several with 2 out of 14

School: N/A

Other notable possibilities: Derwin James (2), Josh Allen (2), Marcus Davenport (2), Quenton Nelson (2)

Key expert quote: McShay: "Quarterback could be an option if one of the top four QBs is still available here. However, Miami has a glaring need at guard, both in the run game (29th in rushing yards in 2017) and to protect Ryan Tannehill."

12. Cincinnati Bengals — Connor Williams, OT

Experts: 5 out of 14

School: Texas

Other notable possibilities: Orlando Brown (2)

Key expert quote: Norris: "Another episode of self-scouting is important here. Marvin Lewis and company drafted multiple tackles in recent years with limited success. An upgrade is needed. But looking at Lewis’ history, a first round pick won’t immediately play an important role anyways."

13. Washington Redskins — Vita Vea, DT

Experts: 4 out of 14

School: Washington

Other notable possibilities: Da'Ron Payne (2), Denzel Ward (2), Roquan Smith (2)

Key expert quote: Kiper: "We could probably scratch off quarterback here after Washington traded for Alex Smith and signed him to a new deal. The next position I have on my Redskins needs list is nose tackle ... The 6-4, 346-pound Vea is a freakish talent who is more than a run-stopper. He has rare quickness for a player of his size and can play all three downs."

14. Green Bay Packers — Marcus Davenport, DE or Josh Jackson, CB

Experts: 3 each out of 14

School: UT-San Antonio (Davenport), Iowa (Jackson)

Other notable possibilities: Denzel Ward (2), Mike Hughes (2)

Key expert quote: Kelly: "The Packers’ pass defense was atrocious in 2017, surrendering a 102.0 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks—better than only the Browns—while giving up 30 passing touchdowns, also second worst. Jackson led the nation in interceptions last season (eight) and broke up 18 other throws, and would pair well with Kevin King, the team’s first selection from last year, in Green Bay’s new-look defense under Mike Pettine."

15. Arizona Cardinals — Baker Mayfield, QB

Experts: 4 out of 14

School: Oklahoma

Other notable possibilities: Calvin Ridley (2), Connor Williams (2), Josh Allen (2)

Key expert quote: Rang: "With Bruce Arians and Carson Palmer retiring, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim will be looking for new faces to spark Arizona's passing game. Mayfield, shorter than ideal and coming from a spread offense that has not consistently resulted in NFL success, is not for everyone. But he is an undeniable playmaker and could be the dramatic shift Keim and the Cardinals are looking for."

16. Baltimore Ravens — Orlando Brown, OT

Experts: 6 out of 14

School: Oklahoma

Other notable possibilities: Calvin Ridley (2), Courtland Sutton (2)

Key expert quote: Davis: "Yes, it would honor his father, the late former Raven Orlando "Zeus" Brown, but more importantly, it helps the 2018 Ravens in a huge way, bookending LT Ronnie Stanley with this mountain of a prospect on the right side."

17. Los Angeles Chargers — Derwin James, S

Experts: 4 out of 14

School: Florida State

Other notable possibilities: Da'Ron Payne (3), Vita Vea (3), Rashaan Evans (2)

Key expert quote: McShay: "James had a disappointing season at Florida State, but he would fit perfectly in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's scheme. James flies around the field versus the run and is a good matchup piece in the passing game. I think he'll have a better pro career than he did at FSU."

18. Seattle Seahawks — Derwin James, S

Experts: 5 out of 14

School: Florida State

Other notable possibilities: Arden Key (2), Mike Hughes (2)

Key expert quote: Kiper: "He looked like a top-five pick as a freshman at Florida State in 2015, missed the entire 2016 season with a knee injury, then didn't return as the same player in 2017. But he's still extremely talented. Medical reports and testing at the combine will be important for James. Scouts are keeping an eye on how he runs and what he shows in the agility drills."

19. Dallas Cowboys — Maurice Hurst, DT

Experts: 5 out of 14

School: Michigan

Other notable possibilities: 9 players with 1 each

Key expert quote: Norris: "In Hurst the team is getting more of an upfield, disruptive lineman. He has special moments off the snap, creating instant penetration and totally destroying the offense’s plan."

20. Detroit Lions — Derrius Guice, RB, Marcus Davenport, DE, or Maurice Hurst, DT

Experts: 3 each out of 14

School: LSU (Guice), UTSA (Davenport), Michigan (Hurst)

Other notable possibilities: no other players with more than 1 selection

Key expert quote: Kiper: "This is a spot to watch for a rising pass-rusher, but Detroit would be thrilled with the No. 2 running back on the board. Guice is a true every-down back, which Matthew Stafford has never had in his career."

21. Buffalo Bills* — Billy Price, C

Experts: 5 out of 14

School: Ohio State

Other notable possibilities: Lamar Jackson (2), Mason Rudolph (2), Maurice Hurst (2), Rashaan Evans (2)

Key expert quote: Casserly: "The first priority for Buffalo should be to trade up to get a QB. If that doesn't work out, then Price can replace Eric Wood at center."

* With the Bills holding picks 21 and 22, we pooled all the selections together at those two spots. Price was the most common choice overall. We put the next most common choice at pick No. 22.

22. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs) — Da'Ron Payne, DT, James Daniels C, or Josh Jackson, CB

Experts: 3 each out of 14

School: Alabama (Payne), Iowa (Daniels and Jackson)

Other notable possibilities: no other players with more than 1 selection

Key expert quote: McShay: "Payne's sack numbers are underwhelming, but he's a disruptive interior player. Just turn on the national championship game film; it seemed like he was in the backfield most plays. I believe he can be an every-down defensive lineman in the NFL and get pressure on QBs frequently. He's also a playmaking run defender."

23. Los Angeles Rams — Isaiah Oliver, CB

Experts: 3 out of 14

School: Colorado

Other notable possibilities: Mike Hughes (2)

Key expert quote: Zierlein: "Oliver is still a little raw in coverage, but his length and speed will be appealing to defensive coordinator Wade Phillips."

24. Carolina Panthers — Christian Kirk, WR

Experts: 4 out of 14

School: Texas A&M

Other notable possibilities: Calvin Ridley (2),

Key expert quote: McShay: "Kirk had a frustrating 2017 season but showed flashes of why he should be picked this high. The Panthers need to continue to put playmakers around Cam Newton, and Kirk can threaten defenses vertically and create with the ball in his hands."

25. Tennessee Titans — Harold Landry, DE

Experts: 4 out of 14

School: Boston College

Notable possibilities: James Daniels (2), Will Hernandez (2)

Key expert quote: Reuter: "Landry's natural bend and tenacity makes him a good fit for a 3-4 team in need of youth on the outside."

26. Atlanta Falcons — Isaiah Wynn, OG

Experts: 5 out of 14

School: Georgia

Other notable possibilities: Taven Bryan (3), Harrison Phillips (2),

Key expert quote: Kiper: "Wynn is another prospect who helped himself at the Senior Bowl. He was one of the best offensive linemen there, and he neutralized pass-rushers on almost every one-on-one rep. Wynn played guard and tackle for the Bulldogs, but at 6-2, 308, scouts see him as a guard at the next level."

27. New Orleans Saints — no consensus

Experts: 2 players with 2 picks each

School: N/A

Notable possibilities: Dallas Goedert (2), Harold Landry (2)

Key expert quote: McShay: "Wide receiver is a bigger need for New Orleans, but there's no value fit here. The Saints could use another edge rusher to pair with Sheldon Rankins and Cam Jordan."

28. Pittsburgh Steelers — Derrius Guice, RB

Experts: 3 out of 14

School: LSU

Other notable possibilities: Leighton Vander Esch (2), Rashaan Evans (2)

Key expert quote: Davis: "The questions about Le'Veon Bell's future will continue, barring a long-term deal, and the Steelers hedge their bets with an RB who can fly but also run inside and catch."

29. Jacksonville Jaguars — Courtland Sutton, WR or Lamar Jackson, QB

Experts: 3 each out of 14

School: SMU (Sutton), Louisville (Jackson)

Notable possibilities: Dallas Goedert (2), Hayden Hurst (2)

Key expert quote: Walter Football: "Jacksonville's receivers did a good job this past season in the wake of Allen Robinson's injury, but none of them projects as a true No. 1. Robinson could depart via free agency, and if he does, I suspect the Jaguars will consider a replacement in the first couple of rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft."

30. Minnesota Vikings — Mike McGlinchey, OT

Experts: 4 out of 14

School: Notre Dame

Other notable possibilities: Da'Ron Payne (2), Will Hernandez (2)

Key expert quote: Rang: "As long as Mike Zimmer is coaching the team, size and physicality will be a premium for future Vikings. McGlinchey lacks the athleticism to wow scouts during pre-draft workouts, but an old school coach like Zimmer will appreciate McGlinchey's size (6-7, 312), toughness and consistency. "

31. New England Patriots — no consensus

Experts: no players with more than 2 selections

School: N/A

Other notable possibilities: Isaiah Oliver (2), Kolton Miller (2)

Key expert quote: Easterling: "Malcolm Butler will be heading elsewhere in free agency this offseason, and finding his replacement should be the Pats’ top priority. Oliver may be the most polished, complete corner in a deep class, making him an excellent value pick here."

32. Philadelphia Eagles — no consensus

Experts: no players with more than 2 selections

School: N/A

Other notable possibilities: Donte Jackson (2), Rashaan Evans (2)

Key expert quote: Kiper: "The Super Bowl champs are built to contend for years to come, and they don't have many immediate needs. I thought about tackle here, as veteran left tackle Jason Peters is coming off a torn ACL and MCL. But former fifth-round pick Halapoulivaati Vaitai showed promise down the stretch, and the offensive line as a whole played really well in the playoffs. The Eagles might part ways with Torrey Smith this offseason, which means a receiver at the end of the first round makes sense."

