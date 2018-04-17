2018 NFL MOCK DRAFT: Here's what the experts are predicting for the first-round

news

We are about a week from the 2018 NFL Draft, but the combine is now history, players and teams are jockeying for position, and experts have weighed in on who they think will be drafted by each team in the first round.

We surveyed 13 NFL Draft experts who have released mock drafts recently to get a sense for which players teams might be considering with all 32 first-round picks. With so many experts projecting trades in the first round, it is difficult to pinpoint a consensus draft order, but we can get a sense of where each player might end up and how early they might hear their name called.

The experts: ESPN's Mel Kiper, ESPN's Todd McShay, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks, NFL.com's Chad Reuter, NFL.com's Charley Casserly, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, Walter Football, CBS Sports' Will Brinson, CBS Sports' Pete Prisco, Rotoworld's Josh Norris, The Ringer's Danny Kelly, USA Today's Luke Easterling, NFL Draft Scout's Rob Rang.

This post has been updated.

1. Josh Allen, QB (Wyoming)

Average mock draft position: 1.8

Highest draft spot predicted: 1 (9 experts)

Most common destinations*: Cleveland Browns (9), Buffalo Bills (3), Denver Broncos (1)

Key expert quote: "Allen, my top-ranked quarterback, can sit behind Tyrod Taylor in 2018 and take the Week 1 snaps in 2019." - Kiper

Represents teams projected to draft the player in the first round and can include projected trades. For many of the players, teams are only listed if projected to draft the player in the first round of multiple mock drafts.

2. Sam Darnold, QB (USC)

Average mock draft position: 1.9

Highest draft spot predicted: 1 (4 experts)

Most common destinations: New York Giants (7), Cleveland Browns (4), New York Jets (2)

Key expert quote: "The buzz around the Giants is that they would like to take Darnold if he's on the board at No. 2. Dave Gettleman would have quite the predicament if that's true and the Browns yank on Allen." - Brinson

3. Saquon Barkley, RB (Penn State)

Average mock draft position: 4.5

Highest draft spot predicted: 2 (2 experts)

Most common destinations: Cleveland Browns (6), Denver Broncos (2), New York Giants (2), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2), Indianapolis Colts (1)

Key expert quote: "A dream scenario for GM John Dorsey, who gets his QB at No. 1 and the best player in the draft at 4." - McShay

4. Josh Rosen, QB (UCLA)

Average mock draft position: 4.5

Highest draft spot predicted: 2

Most common destinations: New York Jets (8), Buffalo Bills (4), Denver Broncos (1)

Key expert quote: "General manager Mike Maccagnan didn't trade up to not take a quarterback. And starter Josh McCown will be 39 when Week 1 begins." - Kiper

5. Bradley Chubb, DE (NC State)

Average mock draft position: 4.6

Highest draft spot predicted: 2

Most common destinations: Cleveland Browns (6), Indianapolis Colts (4), Denver Broncos (2), New York Giants (1)

Key expert quote: "Pairing Chubb with Myles Garrett would give Cleveland one of the most exciting and potentially dominant defensive lines in the league. The former Wolfpack star is a tough and physical pass rusher and was excellent against the run, too, finishing second among all defenders last year in tackles for a loss (26.0). " - Kelly

6. Quenton Nelson, G (Notre Dame)

Average mock draft position: 6.4

Highest draft spot predicted: 5

Most common destinations: Indianapolis Colts (5), Chicago Bears (3), Denver Broncos (3), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2)

Key expert quote: "The Colts’ decision to trade back is perhaps the best indication yet that the club is satisfied with Andrew Luck’s recovery. Acquiring three second-round picks (including the Jets’ 2019 selection) to move down three spots and still have arguably the best player in the entire draft available? That’s a huge win for the Colts, who could use Nelson’s size, athleticism and nastiness inside." - Rang

7. Baker Mayfield, QB (Oklahoma)

Average mock draft position: 6.5

Highest draft spot predicted: 3

Most common destinations: Miami Dolphins (3), New York Jets (3), Buffalo Bills (2), Denver Broncos (2), Indianapolis Colts (1), New England Patriots (1), New Orleans Saints (1)

Key expert quote: "Mayfield has the presence and accuracy the Jets are looking for at the QB position." - Jeremiah

8. Denzel Ward, CB (Ohio State)

Average mock draft position: 9.9

Highest draft spot predicted: 6

Most common destinations: Chicago Bears (2), Oakland Raiders (2), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2), Washington Redskins (2)

Key expert quote: "Easy choice here, too. The Bucs' pass defense was woeful in 2017, and Ward is the best true corner in this class." - Kiper

9. Tremaine Edmunds, LB (Virginia Tech)

Average mock draft position: 9.9

Highest draft spot predicted: 8

Most common destinations: Chicago Bears (4), San Francisco 49ers (3), Buffalo Bills (2), New York Giants (2)

Key expert quote: "Edmunds fits the athletic profile of Ryan Pace's early-round selections during his tenure with Chicago. Edmunds also fills a need in the wake of Jerrell Freeman's release. " - Walter Football

10. Roquan Smith, LB (Georgia)

Average mock draft position: 10.7

Highest draft spot predicted: 8

Most common destinations: Oakland Raiders (6), San Francisco 49ers (2)

Key expert quote: "The Raiders have a choice between the high-motor sideline-to-sideline Smith and the less-polished but freakishly gifted Tremaine Edmunds. A tough call, but I'll go with Smith here." - McShay

11. Minkah Fitzpatrick, S (Alabama)

Average mock draft position: 10.9

Highest draft spot predicted: 7

Most common destinations: San Francisco 49ers (5), Miami Dolphins (3), Green Bay Packers (2),

Key expert quote: "Another versatile defender the 49ers can plug into an increasingly impressive group on that side of the ball. Wouldn't be opposed to them getting more protection for Jimmy Garoppolo either." - Brinson

12. Derwin James, S (Florida State)

Average mock draft position: 11.3

Highest draft spot predicted: 7

Most common destinations: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5), Los Angeles Chargers (2)

Key expert quote: "My favorite defensive prospect in this class. On the first snap of the game, James might line up as a split safety. The second snap he might line up in the slot. Then outside corner. Then back to safety, either strong or free. I know it was a down 2017 season, but James is extremely talented with plenty of positive tape." - Norris

13. Vita Vea, DT (Washington)

Average mock draft position: 13.3

Highest draft spot predicted: 10

Most common destinations: Washington Redskins (6), Miami Dolphins (3), Oakland Raiders (2)

Key expert quote: "Vea is a perfect fit for a defense that needs to get stout versus the run (last in league in run defense last season). James would be a possibility if still on the board, especially with Su'a Cravens gone to Denver." - McShay

14. Marcus Davenport, DE (Texas-San Antonio)

Average mock draft position: 16.2

Highest draft spot predicted: 9

Most common destinations: Seattle Seahawks (3), Detroit Lions (2), Green Bay Packers (2), San Francisco 49ers (2)

Key expert quote: "With Michael Bennett traded to Philadelphia and Cliff Avril’s future still in doubt, Seattle will need help off the edge. Davenport is raw, but he’s big, fast, and physical—and could make an impact immediately by carving out a rotational pass-rushing role alongside Frank Clark, Marcus Smith, and Dion Jordan." - Kelly

15. Harold Landry, Edge (Boston College)

Average mock draft position: 19.2

Highest draft spot predicted: 12

Most common destinations: Tennessee Titans (4), Green Bay Packers (4), Seattle Seahawks (2)

Key expert quote: "Getting another defensive player to help out Mike Pettine's defense makes a ton of sense, especially a out-of-the box rusher for a team looking to make a run now." - Brinson

16. Calvin Ridley, WR (Alabama)

Average mock draft position: 19.3

Highest draft spot predicted: 15

Most common destinations: Baltimore Ravens (4), Arizona Cardinals (3), Carolina Panthers (3)

Key expert quote: "Ridley, once projected to go in the top 10, has been projected as late as No. 29 in this mock draft. He tested extremely poorly at the combine. However, not all front offices are obsessed with metrics." - Walter Football

17. Mike McGlinchey, OT (Notre Dame)

Average mock draft position: 22.2

Highest draft spot predicted: 10

Most common destinations: New England Patriots (3), Baltimore Ravens (2), Cincinnati Bengals (2), Philadelphia Eagles (2)

Key expert quote: "This deal gets New England in the position to take a left tackle. McGlinchey's NFL comp is Solder, so he'd make sense here." - McShay

18. Josh Jackson, CB (Iowa)

Average mock draft position: 22.7

Highest draft spot predicted: 14

Most common destinations: New England Patriots (4), Seattle Seahawks (4), Green Bay Packers (2)

Key expert quote: "Jackson and 2017 third-round pick Shaquill Griffin can help Seattle transition into the next phase of the Legion of Boom." - Kiper

19. Lamar Jackson, QB (Louisville)

Average mock draft position: 22.7

Highest draft spot predicted: 9

Most common destinations: Arizona Cardinals (4), Buffalo Bills (2)

Key expert quote: "Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon give the Cardinals some freedom not to play Jackson right away, although it would hardly be surprising to see him on the field in 2017. Larry Fitzgerald might not mind too much." - Brinson

20. Da'Ron Payne, DT (Alabama)

Average mock draft position: 22.9

Highest draft spot predicted: 13

Most common destinations: Los Angeles Chargers (5)

Key expert quote: "He is a player who would help improve them in a big way up front. They need to get stouter against the run." - Prisco

21. Leighton Vander Esch, LB (Boise State)

Average mock draft position: 23.6

Highest draft spot predicted: 8

Most common destinations: Dallas Cowboys (2), Los Angeles Chargers (2), Pittsburgh Steelers (2)

Key expert quote: "[He] is closer to Tremaine Edmunds than given credit for. He is uber-athletic and presents uncommon size at the position. If the Cowboys aren’t fond of the defensive tackles or receivers here, linebacker makes sense." - Norris

22. DJ Moore, WR (Maryland)

Average mock draft position: 24.2

Highest draft spot predicted: 15

Most common destinations: Dallas Cowboys (4), Jacksonville Jaguars (4), Carolina Panthers (2)

Key expert quote: "With Dez Bryant no longer in the picture, the Cowboys need to add some playmaking receivers. Moore is just the type of tool that Dak Prescott could utilize: A standout on “layup throws” like quick slants, curls, digs, and screens, the former Maryland star has extraordinary elusiveness and speed after the catch, and is capable of taking a short pass and turning it into a big gain on any given snap." - Kelly

23. Taven Bryan, DT (Florida)

Average mock draft position: 26.3

Highest draft spot predicted: 19

Most common destinations: Atlanta Falcons (6), Detroit Lions (2)

Key expert quote: "Bryan is ultra-twitched up and he's exactly what the Falcons are looking for in their defense. There's a chance he could go much earlier than this spot, but if he's still on the board, I can't see the Falcons going in another direction." - Jeremiah

24. Jaire Alexander, CB (Louisville)

Average mock draft position: 28.5

Highest draft spot predicted: 13

Most common destinations: Pittsburgh Steelers (3), Arizona Cardinals (2)

Key expert quote: "They always seem to be in need of an upgrade at corner. Alexander is a player that scouts have raved about to me." - Prisco

25. James Daniels, C (Iowa)

Average mock draft position: 28.5

Highest draft spot predicted: 20

Most common destinations: Minnesota Vikings (4), Cincinnati Bengals (3)

Key expert quote: "Minnesota could look at guards or tackles with this pick. Daniels could move to guard for the Vikings." - Kiper

26. Rashaan Evans, LB (Alabama)

Average mock draft position: 28.6

Highest draft spot predicted: 19

Most common destinations: Pittsburgh Steelers (4), Tennessee Titans (2)

Key expert quote: "I've had the Steelers taking Lamar Jackson in my previous updates, but with Ben Roethlisberger saying that he wants to play for three more years, it makes sense for the front office to look elsewhere. Pittsburgh obviously needs to replace Ryan Shazier, who won't play in 2018. Rashaan Evans' stock has slipped of late, but he could still be chosen in the opening round." - Walter Football

27. Isaiah Wynn, G (Georgia)

Average mock draft position: 28.8

Highest draft spot predicted: 18

Most common destinations: Buffalo Bills (2), Minnesota Vikings (2), Seattle Seahawks (2)

Key expert quote: "The Bills gained draft capital by trading away Cordy Glenn but do not currently appear to have the players on the roster to handle losing its best blocker. Like Glenn, Wynn stood out at left tackle at Georgia but has the build some feel is better suited for guard." - Rang

28. Will Hernandez, G (Texas-El Paso)

Average mock draft position: 28.9

Highest draft spot predicted: 20

Most common destinations: Minnesota Vikings (4), Cincinnati Bengals (2)

Key expert quote: "Not a lot of holes on this roster, so Minnesota probably will look at the offensive or defensive line here. Hernandez will help shore up the O-line to protect the investment the Vikings made in Kirk Cousins." - McShay

29. Hayden Hurst, TE (South Carolina)

Average mock draft position: 29.6

Highest draft spot predicted: 16

Most common destinations: Baltimore Ravens (3), New Orleans Saints (3)

Key expert quote: "Coby Fleener hasn't done much in two years, and Hurst would be a clear upgrade. The NFC is loaded in 2018, and the Saints should be in the thick of it again." - Kiper

30. Maurice Hurst, DT (Michigan)

Average mock draft position: 30.3

Highest draft spot predicted: 19

Most common destinations: Atlanta Falcons (2), Detroit Lions (2)

Key expert quote: "The Falcons are always on the look out for defensive value in the draft and adding another player to the defensive line would go a long way for them here." - Brinson

31. Derrius Guice, RB (LSU)

Average mock draft position: 30.4

Highest draft spot predicted: 13

Most common destinations: Detroit Lions (2), New England Patriots (2)

Key expert quote: "Guice is a top 10 talent, but the question in his evaluation is his impact in the receiving game. That might not matter with the Patriots, since they deploy a rotation and feature backs in their best role. Guice isn’t necessarily bad in the passing game, it’s that we don’t know much about him in that area thanks to LSU’s offense." - Norris

32. Kolton Miller, OT (UCLA)

Average mock draft position: 31.2

Highest draft spot predicted: 19

Most common destinations: New England Patriots (6)

Key expert quote: "The Patriots don't often draft offensive linemen in the first round, but they have a big hole to fill at the tackle position following the departure of Nate Solder." - Jeremiah

