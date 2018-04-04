22-yr-old Baby Face wants to win WABU title before he turns 24

news

22-year-old Rilwan "Baby Face" Babatunde, is aiming at adding the West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight title before his 24th birthday.

The bout between Basile and Baby Face is slated to hold at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos aside other fights across weight divisions.

22-year-old National light welterweight champion, Rilwan "Baby Face" Babatunde, is aiming at adding the West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight title before his 24th birthday.

The young boxer is scheduled to go head-to-head against Djossou "Agoy" Basile of the Republic of Benin on April 14, 2018 at the GOtv Boxing Night 14.

Speaking while training in Lagos, Baby Face said he wants to add the West African title to his laurels before he turns 24.

"I want to win as much as possible laurels before I turn 24 so that I can make a mark and become one of the best boxers Nigeria will ever produce. I am taking it one step at a time because after West Africa, it will be defending the title and aiming at Africa," Baby Face said.

Quite sure of seeing off his opponent's challenge with minimal fuss, the young boxer further said: "Basile will not last more than four rounds. I am doing everything to ensure that is the way the fight will go. I am training harder than before and he has no chance against me. I want to take him to the fourth round because of the fans, not that he merits it."

The bout between Basile and Baby Face is slated to hold at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos aside other fights across weight divisions.

The best boxer at the event, which will be broadcast live on SuperSport in 47 African countries, will go home with N1million cash prize and the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

In 2017, Baby Face emerged the best boxer to win N2million after defeating Waliu Oganla and ending Tope Berinja's reign in 2016.