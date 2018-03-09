40 beautiful photos of Tiger Woods playing golf

news

Tiger Woods is back on the golf course and doing well.

For golf fans everywhere, it's refreshing to see the sport's biggest name healthy and back in action.

Over his career, photographers have flocked to Woods, capturing some gorgeous photos of one of the greatest golfers doing his thing.

Check out 40 of the most beautiful photos of Woods hitting the greens.

Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego, California — 2018

Genesis Open, Los Angeles, California — 2018

Genesis Open, Los Angeles, California — 2018

Hero World Challenge, Bahamas — 2017

Hero World Challenge, Bahamas — 2016

Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, North Carolina — 2015

Quicken Loans National, Gainesville, Virginia — 2015

Quicken Loans National, Gainesville, Virginia — 2015

PGA Championship, Sheboygan, Wisconsin — 2015

PGA Championship, Sheboygan, Wisconsin — 2015

Open Championship, St. Andrews, Scotland — 2015

Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Dubai — 2014

HSBC Golf Championship, Abu Dhabi — 2013

HSBC Golf Championship, Abu Dhabi — 2013

Farmer's Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif. — 2013

Farmer's Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif. — 2013

Accenture Match Play Championship, Marana, Ariz. — 2013

Accenture Match Play Championship, Marana, Ariz. — 2013

Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013

Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013

Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013

PGA Championship, Kiwah, SC — 2012

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla. — 2013

141st Open Championship, Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire, Eng. — 2012

US Open, San Francisco, Calif. — 2012

The Player's Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. — May 2012

Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2012

Cadillac Championship, Miami, Fla. — 2013

BMW Championship, Carmel, Ind. — 2012

Emirates Australian Open, Sydney — 2011

Tavistock Cup, Windermere Fla. — 2011

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2011

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2011

Omega Dubai Desert Classic — 2011

US Open, Pebble Beach, Calif. — 2010

Australian Masters, Melbourne — 2010

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2009

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2009

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2006

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2006

Want more awesome sports photography?