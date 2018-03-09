Home > Business Insider > Sports >

40 beautiful photos of Tiger Woods playing golf


Sports 40 beautiful photos of Tiger Woods playing golf

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Over the span of Tiger Woods' decorated golf career there have been gorgeous photos of him playing in some scenic locations.

Image
  • null
    null   
  • null
    null   
null play

null

(Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is back on the golf course and doing well.

For golf fans everywhere, it's refreshing to see the sport's biggest name healthy and back in action.

Over his career, photographers have flocked to Woods, capturing some gorgeous photos of one of the greatest golfers doing his thing.

Check out 40 of the most beautiful photos of Woods hitting the greens.

Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego, California — 2018

Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego, California — 2018 play

Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego, California — 2018

(Gregory Bull/AP)


Genesis Open, Los Angeles, California — 2018

Genesis Open, Los Angeles, California — 2018 play

Genesis Open, Los Angeles, California — 2018

(Ryan Kang/AP)


Genesis Open, Los Angeles, California — 2018

Genesis Open, Los Angeles, California — 2018 play

Genesis Open, Los Angeles, California — 2018

(Ryan Kang/AP)


Hero World Challenge, Bahamas — 2017

Hero World Challenge, Bahamas — 2017 play

Hero World Challenge, Bahamas — 2017

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty)


Hero World Challenge, Bahamas — 2016

Hero World Challenge, Bahamas — 2016 play

Hero World Challenge, Bahamas — 2016

(Christian Petersen/Getty)


Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, North Carolina — 2015

Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, North Carolina — 2015 play

Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, North Carolina — 2015

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty)


Quicken Loans National, Gainesville, Virginia — 2015

Quicken Loans National, Gainesville, Virginia — 2015 play

Quicken Loans National, Gainesville, Virginia — 2015

(Rob Carr/Getty)


Quicken Loans National, Gainesville, Virginia — 2015

Quicken Loans National, Gainesville, Virginia — 2015 play

Quicken Loans National, Gainesville, Virginia — 2015

(Patrick Smith/Getty)


PGA Championship, Sheboygan, Wisconsin — 2015

PGA Championship, Sheboygan, Wisconsin — 2015 play

PGA Championship, Sheboygan, Wisconsin — 2015

(Jamie Squire/Getty)


PGA Championship, Sheboygan, Wisconsin — 2015

PGA Championship, Sheboygan, Wisconsin — 2015 play

PGA Championship, Sheboygan, Wisconsin — 2015

(Tom Pennington/Getty)


Open Championship, St. Andrews, Scotland — 2015

Open Championship, St. Andrews, Scotland — 2015 play

Open Championship, St. Andrews, Scotland — 2015

(Andrew Redington/Getty)


Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Dubai — 2014

Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Dubai — 2014 play

Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Dubai — 2014

(David Cannon/Getty)


HSBC Golf Championship, Abu Dhabi — 2013

HSBC Golf Championship, Abu Dhabi — 2013 play

HSBC Golf Championship, Abu Dhabi — 2013

(Scott Halleran/Getty Images)


HSBC Golf Championship, Abu Dhabi — 2013

HSBC Golf Championship, Abu Dhabi — 2013 play

HSBC Golf Championship, Abu Dhabi — 2013

(Scott Halleran/Getty Images)


Farmer's Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif. — 2013

Farmer's Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif. — 2013 play

Farmer's Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif. — 2013

(Donald Miralle/Getty Images)


Farmer's Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif. — 2013

Farmer's Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif. — 2013 play

Farmer's Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif. — 2013

(Donald Miralle/Getty Images)


Accenture Match Play Championship, Marana, Ariz. — 2013

Accenture Match Play Championship, Marana, Ariz. — 2013 play

Accenture Match Play Championship, Marana, Ariz. — 2013

(Darren Carroll/Getty Images)


Accenture Match Play Championship, Marana, Ariz. — 2013

Accenture Match Play Championship, Marana, Ariz. — 2013 play

Accenture Match Play Championship, Marana, Ariz. — 2013

(Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)


Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013

Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013 play

Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013

(Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)


Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013

Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013 play

Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)


Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013

Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013 play

Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)


PGA Championship, Kiwah, SC — 2012

PGA Championship, Kiwah, SC — 2012 play

PGA Championship, Kiwah, SC — 2012

(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)


Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla. — 2013

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla. — 2013 play

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla. — 2013

(David Cannon/Getty Images)


141st Open Championship, Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire, Eng. — 2012

141st Open Championship, Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire, Eng. — 2012 play

141st Open Championship, Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire, Eng. — 2012

(Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)


US Open, San Francisco, Calif. — 2012

US Open, San Francisco, Calif. — 2012 play

US Open, San Francisco, Calif. — 2012

(Jeff Gross/Getty Images)


The Player's Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. — May 2012

The Player's Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. — May 2012 play

The Player's Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. — May 2012

(Sam Greewnwood/Getty Images)


Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2012

Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2012 play

Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2012

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)


Cadillac Championship, Miami, Fla. — 2013

Cadillac Championship, Miami, Fla. — 2013 play

Cadillac Championship, Miami, Fla. — 2013

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)


BMW Championship, Carmel, Ind. — 2012

BMW Championship, Carmel, Ind. — 2012 play

BMW Championship, Carmel, Ind. — 2012

(Warren Little/Getty Images)


Emirates Australian Open, Sydney — 2011

Emirates Australian Open, Sydney — 2011 play

Emirates Australian Open, Sydney — 2011

(Mark Nolan/Getty Images)


Tavistock Cup, Windermere Fla. — 2011

Tavistock Cup, Windermere Fla. — 2011 play

Tavistock Cup, Windermere Fla. — 2011

(David Cannon/Getty Images)


The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2011

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2011 play

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2011

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)


The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2011

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2011 play

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2011

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)


Omega Dubai Desert Classic — 2011

Omega Dubai Desert Classic — 2011 play

Omega Dubai Desert Classic — 2011

(Andrew Redington/Getty Images)


US Open, Pebble Beach, Calif. — 2010

US Open, Pebble Beach, Calif. — 2010 play

US Open, Pebble Beach, Calif. — 2010

(Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)


Australian Masters, Melbourne — 2010

Australian Masters, Melbourne — 2010 play

Australian Masters, Melbourne — 2010

(Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)


The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2009

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2009 play

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2009

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)


The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2009

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2009 play

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2009

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)


The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2006

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2006 play

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2006

(Getty Images)


The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2006

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2006 play

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2006

(Getty Images)


Want more awesome sports photography?

Want more awesome sports photography? play

Want more awesome sports photography?

(Matthias Hangst/Getty)

The 61 best photos of the Winter Olympics >



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports One of the most powerful men in motorsports says the grid girl...bullet
2 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
3 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Sports The highest-paid player on every NBA team
Muhammad Ali in "When We Were Kings."
Tech The 50 best documentaries of all time, according to critics
richard sherman
Sports Richard Sherman has been cut as the Seahawks continue their teardown
Unai Emery says he still believes in the Qatari owners' blueprint for Paris Saint-Germain but the coach refused to say whether he felt he would be part of their plans following their Champions League exit
Football Embattled Emery still believes in PSG blueprint