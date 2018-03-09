40 beautiful photos of Tiger Woods playing golf

news
Tiger Woods is back on the golf course and doing well.
For golf fans everywhere, it's refreshing to see the sport's biggest name healthy and back in action.
Over his career, photographers have flocked to Woods, capturing some gorgeous photos of one of the greatest golfers doing his thing.
Check out 40 of the most beautiful photos of Woods hitting the greens.
Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego, California — 2018
Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego, California — 2018 (Gregory Bull/AP)
Genesis Open, Los Angeles, California — 2018
Genesis Open, Los Angeles, California — 2018 (Ryan Kang/AP)
Genesis Open, Los Angeles, California — 2018
Genesis Open, Los Angeles, California — 2018 (Ryan Kang/AP)
Hero World Challenge, Bahamas — 2017
Hero World Challenge, Bahamas — 2017 (Mike Ehrmann/Getty)
Hero World Challenge, Bahamas — 2016
Hero World Challenge, Bahamas — 2016 (Christian Petersen/Getty)
Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, North Carolina — 2015
Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, North Carolina — 2015 (Kevin C. Cox/Getty)
Quicken Loans National, Gainesville, Virginia — 2015
Quicken Loans National, Gainesville, Virginia — 2015 (Rob Carr/Getty)
Quicken Loans National, Gainesville, Virginia — 2015
Quicken Loans National, Gainesville, Virginia — 2015 (Patrick Smith/Getty)
PGA Championship, Sheboygan, Wisconsin — 2015
PGA Championship, Sheboygan, Wisconsin — 2015 (Jamie Squire/Getty)
PGA Championship, Sheboygan, Wisconsin — 2015
PGA Championship, Sheboygan, Wisconsin — 2015 (Tom Pennington/Getty)
Open Championship, St. Andrews, Scotland — 2015
Open Championship, St. Andrews, Scotland — 2015 (Andrew Redington/Getty)
Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Dubai — 2014
Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Dubai — 2014 (David Cannon/Getty)
HSBC Golf Championship, Abu Dhabi — 2013
HSBC Golf Championship, Abu Dhabi — 2013 (Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
HSBC Golf Championship, Abu Dhabi — 2013
HSBC Golf Championship, Abu Dhabi — 2013 (Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Farmer's Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif. — 2013
Farmer's Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif. — 2013 (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
Farmer's Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif. — 2013
Farmer's Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif. — 2013 (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
Accenture Match Play Championship, Marana, Ariz. — 2013
Accenture Match Play Championship, Marana, Ariz. — 2013 (Darren Carroll/Getty Images)
Accenture Match Play Championship, Marana, Ariz. — 2013
Accenture Match Play Championship, Marana, Ariz. — 2013 (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013
Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013 (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013
Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013 (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013
Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013 (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
PGA Championship, Kiwah, SC — 2012
PGA Championship, Kiwah, SC — 2012 (Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla. — 2013
Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla. — 2013 (David Cannon/Getty Images)
141st Open Championship, Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire, Eng. — 2012
141st Open Championship, Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire, Eng. — 2012 (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
US Open, San Francisco, Calif. — 2012
US Open, San Francisco, Calif. — 2012 (Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
The Player's Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. — May 2012
The Player's Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. — May 2012 (Sam Greewnwood/Getty Images)
Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2012
Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2012 (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Cadillac Championship, Miami, Fla. — 2013
Cadillac Championship, Miami, Fla. — 2013 (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
BMW Championship, Carmel, Ind. — 2012
BMW Championship, Carmel, Ind. — 2012 (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Emirates Australian Open, Sydney — 2011
Emirates Australian Open, Sydney — 2011 (Mark Nolan/Getty Images)
Tavistock Cup, Windermere Fla. — 2011
Tavistock Cup, Windermere Fla. — 2011 (David Cannon/Getty Images)
The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2011
The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2011 (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2011
The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2011 (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Omega Dubai Desert Classic — 2011
Omega Dubai Desert Classic — 2011 (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
US Open, Pebble Beach, Calif. — 2010
US Open, Pebble Beach, Calif. — 2010 (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Australian Masters, Melbourne — 2010
Australian Masters, Melbourne — 2010 (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2009
The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2009 (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2009
The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2009 (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2006
The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2006 (Getty Images)
The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2006
The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2006 (Getty Images)
