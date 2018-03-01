Home > Business Insider > Sports >

76-year-old Patriots owner Robert Kraft denies being the father of his much younger girlfriend's baby


Sports 76-year-old Patriots owner Robert Kraft denies being the father of his much younger girlfriend's baby

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Robert Kraft's longtime girlfriend Ricki Lander had a baby in secret in 2017, and Kraft is reportedly not the father.

Robert Kraft girlfriend Ricki Lander play

Robert Kraft girlfriend Ricki Lander
  • 76-year-old Patriots owner Robert Kraft is denying that he is the father of his girlfriend's baby.
  • Nicki Lander, Kraft's girlfriend of about five years, had the baby out of the public eye back in 2017.
  • While Kraft denies being the father of the child, he is reportedly helping to provide for them.

76-year-old New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has denied that he is the father of his girlfriend Nicki Lander's baby, according to a spokesperson for the team.

The statement comes after Page Six reported that Lander, Kraft's 38-year-old girlfriend of about five years, had given birth out of the public eye in 2017. The report led to speculation that Kraft was the father of the child.

"Last fall, Ricki Noel Lander became the proud mother of a beautiful, healthy baby," the statement read. "While Robert Kraft is not the biological father, he is thrilled with Ricki's blessing of having a healthy child. With respect to her family’s privacy, we will not be commenting any further."

According to Page Six, Kraft, while not the father, is helping to provide for Lander and the child:

"Sources say that Kraft is 'taking full care of Ricki and the baby,' and he has bought her a Los Angeles mansion and made some sizable financial investments on her behalf. But Kraft will not publicly discuss whether he is the baby's biological father, even with close friends."

Lander and Kraft have reportedly had an on-and-off relationship since 2012, after the death of Kraft's wife Myra in 2011.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
2 Sports Rafa Nadal's uncle says Roger Federer is a better tennis player...bullet
3 Asamoah Gyan Here is a list of all the businesses owned by the Black...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Sports 2018 NFL MOCK DRAFT: Here's what the experts are predicting for all 32 first-round picks
Zlatan Ibrahimovic hasn't played for Sweden since retiring after Euro 2016
Football Ibrahimovic hints at Sweden return for World Cup
richard sherman
Sports Richard Sherman explains why he's working without an agent going into a contract year
Neymar is helped to his feet by Adrien Rabiot during PSG's win over Marseille on Sunday, in which he suffered a twisted ankle and a hairline metatarsal fracture
Football Brazil's Neymar sidelined for up to three months with foot surgery