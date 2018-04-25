76ers owner announces rapper Meek Mill is to be released from prison and will likely attend playoff game

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Philly rapper Meek Mill has been something of an inspiration to the city's sports teams of late, and many athletes have rallied around his cause.

  • Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill has been released on bail after an order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
  • The announcement of his freedom was made by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, a close advocate of the rapper as he went through the process of his appeal.
  • Meek Mill is expected to attend the 76ers game tonight in Philadelphia, and will likely ring the ceremonial pregame bell should he make it to the arena on time.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered that Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill be released Tuesday on bail, and it looks likely that he'll be spending his first night out with the Philadelphia 76ers as they take on the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

His release was announced by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, who took to Instagram to share the good news.

Not only did Rubin say he was heading to pick him up, but he added that he would be in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center as the Sixers attempted to close out their series with the Miami Heat.

Meek Mill had been serving a 2-4 year sentence for violating his probation, leading to many in the local community to call for his release, arguing the punishment far outweighs his crime. Since his initial sentencing, Meek had found allies across the sports world, both amongst Philadelphia sports icons and even including some unlikelier names like New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Upon his release, Meek Mill expressed gratitude for all of those who had worked on his behalf.

With a chance to secure their first playoff series win since the dawn of the "Trust the Process" era, and Meek Mill finally back in the building, Philadelphia will be rocking tonight.

