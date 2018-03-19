Home > Business Insider > Sports >

A 19-year-old college rugby player has gone missing in Bermuda during a team trip


Sports A 19-year-old college rugby player has gone missing in Bermuda during a team trip

  • Published: , Refreshed:

St. Joseph's University rugby player Mark Dombrowski has gone missing in Bermuda.

Missing Person Mark Dombroski Flyer play

Missing Person Mark Dombroski Flyer

(Bermuda Police)

  • A 19-year-old St. Joseph's University student has gone missing in Bermuda during a team trip.
  • Mark Dombrowski was last seen at a bar early Sunday morning.
  • The team was competing in the Ariel Re Bermuda International 7's Tournament during the past week and was scheduled to return to the U.S. on Sunday.


A 19-year-old college rugby player from St. Joseph's University went missing over the weekend in Bermuda, and the local police have asked for help in locating him.

Mark Dombrowski was with the St. Joseph's rugby team competing in the Ariel Re Bermuda International 7's Tournament over the past week.

According to the Bermuda police, Dombrowski was last seen at 1 a.m., early Sunday morning. The team was scheduled to return to the U.S. on Sunday, but it is unclear if they made the trip, according to NBC10 in Philadelphia.

Organizers for the tournament have offered a $1,000 reward.

The police have distributed the flyer seen above, both locally and through social media channels.

On Saturday, the team posed for a photo on a beach in Bermuda.

Dombrowski is from Claymont, Delaware.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports The 30 biggest sports stadiums in the world, ranked by crowd capacitybullet
2 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
3 RIP Ivory Coast striker shot dead in his home countrybullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah scord four goals this weekend
Football Amazing Salah scales new heights with four-goal salvo
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 12, 2017 Manchester United's English midfielder Ashley Young applauds the fans following the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Manchester United and Basel at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on September 12, 2017.Manchester United triggered a one-year contract extension clause on March 19, 2018 to retain the services of Ashley Young until 2019. The 32-year-old's deal was due to expire this summer, but United have confirmed they have taken up the option of an extra 12 months
Football Man Utd extend Young's contract to 2019
Roger Federer seethed under the California sun in the Indian Wells Masters final.
Sports The normally mild-mannered Roger Federer argued with an umpire and smacked his racket on the ground before crashing out of the Indian Wells final
(FILES) This file photo taken on November 20, 2016 shows Serbia's Ana Ivanovic (R) talking with then Manchester United's German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger as they watch the men's singles final match of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament in London on November 20, 2016.Ana Ivanovic gave birth to a baby boy, they announced on March 19, 2018
Football It's a boy for Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic