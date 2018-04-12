Home > Business Insider > Sports >

A 71-year-old retired banker received his Stanley Cup ring 46 years after helping the Boston Bruins to a title


Sports A 71-year-old retired banker received his Stanley Cup ring 46 years after helping the Boston Bruins to a title

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Chris Hayes was eligible for a Stanley Cup ring thanks to a brief appearance for the Boston Bruins in the playoffs — in 1972.

Stanley Cup play

Stanley Cup

(Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

  • A retired banker in Canada received a Stanley Cup ring in the mail 46 years after he made a brief appearance in the playoffs for the Boston Bruins that season.
  • A friend of his had decided to contact the Bruins and get them to make a new 1972 Stanley Cup ring for Hayes.


A Stanley Cup ring is one of the ultimate goals for any professional hockey player, but one man in Canada had to wait nearly five decades to get his.

As reported by Kelly Egan of the Ottawa Citizen, 71-year-old Chris Hayes, a retired banker, had made a brief appearance for the Boston Bruins in the 1972 Stanley Cup playoffs.

"I didn’t even know I was entitled to a ring," Hayes told Egan.

Hayes spent a few more years in the Boston system after that, but never really broke through with the Bruins. Fortunately, a childhood friend decided to contact the Bruins on Hayes' behalf, who were able to confirm that Hayes was eligible for a ring and find a ring-maker who could closely recreate the design of the original 1972 ring.

In early April, a FedEx package arrived at Hayes' house, carrying a ring with the phrase "World Champions" around 18 diamonds, and Hayes' name engraved on the inside.

"I’m a pretty laid-back guy, but I guess you could say I’m quietly ecstatic about it," Hayes said. "I look at that ring, and it brings back so many memories. So many people you met along the way, not just the stars, but the trainers, the billets, people like that."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports The gunman who sprayed bullets at Floyd Mayweather's motorcade...bullet
2 Sports RANKED: The 10 top-scoring soccer players in Europe right nowbullet
3 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Jay Wright coaching the Villanova Wildcats.
Sports The Knicks are reportedly trying to lure Jay Wright — the hottest coach in college basketball — for their head coaching job
stephen curry
Sports Stephen Curry's injury has suddenly changed the NBA playoffs and opened a window that once seemed inconceivable
CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez (R) and FIFA president Gianni Infantino in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on April 12, 2018
Football South American countries urge FIFA to bring in 48-team World Cup for 2022
null
Sports America's big-hitting heavyweight is set to reject a $12.5 million contract to fight Anthony Joshua after calling him 'a joke'