Home > Business Insider > Sports >

A funny video of a little leaguer running in slow motion has gone viral and everybody is making the same joke


Sports A funny video of a little leaguer running in slow motion has gone viral and everybody is making the same joke

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"The coach told my cousin to run home as fast as he can and he delivered."

null play

null

(Twitter/TabbyRodriguez)

  • A video of a young little leaguer intentionally running in slow motion has gone viral.
  • Most sports media companies have shared the video and most of those made the same joke.
  • According to the user who uploaded the video, the coach told the player to "run home as fast as you can."


An adorable and hilarious video of a young little leaguer running as slow as possible has gone viral and now everybody is making the same joke.

According to Twitter user @TabbyRodriguez, who uploaded the video, the player is his cousin, and the coach instructed him to "run home as fast as he can and he delivered."

On Monday morning, the social media accounts for most major sports media companies shared the video and most made the same joke in reference to how most people feel on Mondays.

null play

null

(Facebook)
null play

null

(Facebook)
null play

null

(Facebook)

The kid is awesome though.

NBA Playoffs coverage:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports RANKED: The 10 top-scoring soccer players in Europe right nowbullet
2 Sports These are the top 11 countries purchasing tickets for the 2018...bullet
3 Sports The 10 highest-paid WWE stars in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Sports LeBron James has passed Michael Jordan in nearly every major playoff statistic — except for a big one
victor oladipo
Sports Victor Oladipo's meaningless buzzer-beater at the end of Game 7 cost Las Vegas over $3 million
Zinedine Zidane said on Monday that Real will try to score quickly against Bayern
Football Zidane says pursuit of history galvanises Real Madrid
Brighton defender Gaetan Bong (R) - FA condemns taunts he received from Burnley fans on Saturday
Football FA critical of Burnley fans over Bong taunts