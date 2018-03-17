Home > Business Insider > Sports >

A gambler reportedly cashed in big time by picking the March Madness upset of the century


(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

  • March Madness history was made as Virginia became the first 1-seed to ever lose to a 16-seed.
  • One gambler cashed in big time by wagering $800 on UMBC to win outright.
  • The $800 bet at the Venetian in Las Vegas won the gambler nearly $17,000 at 21-1 odds.


March Madness history was made as Virginia became the first 1-seed to ever lose to a 16-seed, falling to Maryland-Baltimore County, 74-54.

The upset shocked the basketball world and busted nearly 20% of the brackets at ESPN that had Virginia winning the entire tournament.

One wager that wasn't busted was reportedly a gambler at the Venetian in Las Vegas who wagered $800 on UMBC to win outright. That's right, one person bet $800 on a 16-seed to not just cover the spread, but to win, at 20-1 odds.

The payout? Nearly $17,000.

Not a bad day's work.

