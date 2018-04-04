Home > Business Insider > Sports >

A golfer in the Masters Par-3 Contest appeared to snap his ankle back into place after dislocating it while celebrating a hole-in-one


Tony Finau suffered what looked like a painful ankle injury while celebrating a bit too hard during the Masters' Par-3 Contest.

  • Tony Finau aced a hole in the Masters Par-3 Contest on Wednesday.
  • As he celebrated, he ran backward and rolled his ankle, falling to the ground.
  • He appeared to snap his ankle back into place and walked off gingerly.


Tony Finau, the 34th-ranked golfer in the world, may have hurt himself the day before he was set to play in his first Masters.

During the Par-3 Contest on Wednesday, the 28-year-old aced a hole, hitting the ball beyond the cup, only to have it slowly roll back in.

As the crowd went nuts, Finau ran down the fairway celebrating, turning and running backward and pumping up the crowd.

As he did so, his left ankle rolled over and he fell to the ground. Finau stayed down for a moment before appearing to snap his ankle back into place. He got up and walked away gingerly.

It's unclear the extent of Finau's injury, but hopefully it won't prevent him from playing the Masters on Thursday.

