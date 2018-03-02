Home > Business Insider > Sports >

A look inside the life of 76-year-old Robert Kraft and his much younger girlfriend, Ricki Noel Lander


A look inside the life of 76-year-old Robert Kraft and his much younger girlfriend, Ricki Noel Lander

  Published:

The Patriots owner's girlfriend giving birth is just the latest happening in an eventful life.

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft shows no signs of slowing down, even at 76-years-old.

He remains heavily involved in the operations of the Patriots, who are coming off of a Super Bowl appearance, their 9th since craft took over the team.

And his 38-year-old girlfriend, Ricki Noel Lander, just gave birth to a new baby, and while he has issued a statement saying he is not the biological father, it looks like he will still be heavily involved in the baby's life.

According to Page Six, "Sources say that Kraft is 'taking full care of Ricki and the baby,' and he has bought her a Los Angeles mansion and made some sizable financial investments on her behalf."

Of course, as a billionaire sports owner, Kraft certainly has the means to do so. Here are some other ways he has put his money to use and lived his life.

Kraft made his fortune in paper manufacturing.

(Brad Penner/AP)

Source: Forbes



He was a 23-year Patriots season ticket holder before buying the team.

(NBC Sports)

Source: Patriots.com



He bought the Patriots for $175 million in 1994.

(NFL.com)

Read more: Robert Kraft's gutsy $175 million investment in the New England Patriots has paid off big time



In 1988, Kraft purchased the Patriots stadium out of bankruptcy court.

(Jim Rogash/Getty)

Source: Patriots.com



Kraft was offered a lucrative buyout to allow the Patriots to terminate their lease with their stadium and move out of New England, but he refused, opting instead to buy the team.

(Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Source: Patriots.com



The Patriots are currently valued at around $3.7 billion dollars, the second highest mark in the league.

(Matt Slocum/AP)

Source: Forbes



He donated to Barack Obama's re-election campaign

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Read more: Check out how much your favorite NFL team has donated to politicians this year.



But he's also good friends with Donald Trump.

(Charles Krupa/AP)

Read more: After Robert Kraft's wife died Trump called every week for a year to console him



He accidentally "gave" a Super Bowl ring to Vladimir Putin and still hasn't received it back.

(Grigory Dukor/AP)

Read more: Putin owns a Super Bowl ring thanks to a misunderstanding with Patriots owner Robert Kraft



Kraft is also the founder and owner of the New England Revolution, one of the 10 original MLS clubs.

(Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Source: Revolutionsoccer.net



He is also the honorary chairman of the board for the bid committee for the joint North American bid for the 2026 World Cup.

Source: USSoccer.com



And he's "intrigued" at the idea of buying an English Premier League team.

(Jim Rogash/Getty)

Source: BBC



He also owns an Overwatch team.

(Blizzard)

Read more: Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly bought a team in the upcoming Overwatch league.



Kraft was married to his first wife, Myra, for over 40 years, until she passed away due to Ovarian cancer.

(Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Source: ESPN



Kraft and his wife had four sons, three of whom remain heavily involved in his business.

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Source: The Kraft Group



In 2012 Kraft began dating actress Ricki Noel Lander.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Read more: 72-year-old Patriots owner Robert Kraft showed up to the Celtics game with this 32-year-old actress



The pair frequently attend sporting events such as Celtics games and the U.S. Open together.

Sources: Boston Globe, Business Insider



He's also tried to help her career by filming audition tapes with her.

(YouTube)

Read more: Here's a cringeworthy video of Patriots owner Robert Kraft helping his bikini-clad girlfriend with an audition.



Kraft is good friends with rock star Jon Bon Jovi.

(Getty Images)

Source: Sports Illustrated



Kraft is a sneaker head and even got a custom pair made for him by Nike.

(Photo courtesy of Nike)

Source: Boston.com



Kraft has been to the Grammys and even hung out with Jay-Z and Kanye.

(Larry Busacca/Getty Images For Roc Nation)

Sources: NESN, Sports Illustrated



Kraft showed off his latest Super Bowl ring to Snoop Dogg and Tracy Morgan at the most recent NBA All-Star Game.

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Source: NESN



Even though he denies being the father of Lander's child, Kraft reportedly bought her a mansion in L.A. and is heavily invested in the upbringing of the child.

(Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Source: Sporting News



Now check out the life of Tiger Woods.

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty)

Tiger Woods is back — here's how he spends his millions and lives his life off the course



