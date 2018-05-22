news

Ghana's President Akufo Addo has called for the arrest of the Chairman of the Ghana Football Association(GFA).

The Chairman Kwesi Nyantakyi is believed to be engaged in practices that has brought the name of his office in disrepute.

According to local media outlet in Ghana; Myjoyonline, the directive follows an investigative piece by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The latest Anas exposé is on corruption in Ghana football. It is dubbed 'Number 12'.

Nana Akufo-Addo ordered the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to arrest Nyantakyi for using the name of the president for certain purposes.

Kwesi Nyantakyi is Africa's longest serving FA boss.