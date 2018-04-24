'ALL OF TORONTO IS WITH YOU': The Toronto Maple Leafs had a moving tribute for the victims of the van collision that killed at least 10

news

The Toronto Maple Leafs held a stunning tribute to the victims affected by the Toronto van collision which killed and injured pedestrians on Monday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, our first responders, and to all those affected," the announcer said during the game. "All of Toronto is with you."



During the hockey match against the Boston Bruins, the Maple Leafs' announcer referenced the incident in which a van hit and killed at least 10 people and injured 15.

After observing a brief moment of silence, the crowd cheered and sang along in unison with singer Martina Ortiz-Luis for the national anthem.

Around 1:30 p.m. local time, a van jumped the sidewalk and ploughed through a busy intersection in downtown Toronto.

Police arrested a male suspect who is believed to have been previously known to Toronto officials. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Alek Minassian, was arrested after threatening to brandish a firearm. According to law enforcement officials, the incident is believed to have been deliberate.

