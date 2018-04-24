Home > Business Insider > Sports >

'ALL OF TORONTO IS WITH YOU': The Toronto Maple Leafs had a moving tribute for the victims of the van collision that killed at least 10


(CBC Television)

  • The Toronto Maple Leafs held a stunning tribute to the victims affected by the Toronto van collision which killed and injured pedestrians on Monday.
The Toronto Maple Leafs held a stunning tribute to the victims that died after a van rammed through several pedestrians in Toronto on Monday afternoon.

During the hockey match against the Boston Bruins, the Maple Leafs' announcer referenced the incident in which a van hit and killed at least 10 people and injured 15.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, our first responders, and to all those affected," the announcer said during the game. "All of Toronto is with you."

Around 1:30 p.m. local time, a van jumped the sidewalk and ploughed through a busy intersection in downtown Toronto.

Police arrested a male suspect who is believed to have been previously known to Toronto officials. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Alek Minassian, was arrested after threatening to brandish a firearm. According to law enforcement officials, the incident is believed to have been deliberate.

