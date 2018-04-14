Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports An American boxer wearing trunks supporting Trump's wall got knocked out by a Mexican opponent

Francisco "El Bandido" Vargas took down "Lightning" Rod Salka in six rounds after Salka came out in trunks that

  • Francisco "El Bandido" Vargas took down "Lightning" Rod Salka on Thursday night in six rounds.
  • The fight was notable for the shorts Salka wore that had a clear pro-Trump, anti-immigration message while facing a Mexican boxer.
  • Boxing fans across Twitter were quick to pile on Salka after his loss.


Francisco "El Bandido" Vargas took down "Lightning" Rod Salka on Thursday night in six rounds after Salka's corner threw in the towel.

While Vargas' combinations of body blows were highlight-worthy alone, the fight gained a lot of extra attention on social media when viewers noticed that Salka had taken to the ring in trunks that had "America 1st" written across the top and with a design depicting a wall.

The pro-Trump trunks were blatant, and noteworthy given that Salka's opponent Vargas was Mexican. Salka was defeated handily by Vargas, including a huge knockdown in the fifth round that left Salka dazed in the corner before getting up to beat the referee's count.

You can watch some highlights from the fight below.

Notably, Rod Salka attempted to enter the realm of politics in 2016, running as the Republican candidate for District 38 of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives before losing handily to Democratic incumbent William Kortz II.

Salka's political run went about as poorly as his fight with Vargas, as boxing fans across Twitter were quick to remind him.

With the win, Vargas moves to 25-1-2 in his career with 18 KOs, and hopes to be working towards another title shot.

