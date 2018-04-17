Brett Favre auditioned for 'Monday Night Football' and it reportedly did not go well

news

ESPN brought Brett Favre in to audition as Jon Gruden's replacement as a commentator for 'Monday Night Football,' but he failed his audition and is no longer a candidate for the role.

Peyton Manning was also a top candidate for the role, but will not be taking it.

Other possibilities for the job include Rex Ryan and a pair of current NFL tight ends.



Brett Favre was considered a potential replacement for Jon Gruden in ESPN's "Monday Night Football" announcer's booth, but his audition bombed, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

"Though it was unclear if Favre would even want the job, sources said he was not great during the tryout and has been told he is no longer under consideration. Favre’s agent, Bus Cook, did not return a call. ESPN declined comment," Marchand wrote.

ESPN has apparently been using "American Idol" style auditions to test out replacements for Gruden, who is returning to the NFL as head coach of the Oakland Raiders. Marchand also wrote that the network has missed out on Peyton Manning, despite being willing to offer him an exorbitant salary.

Others who have auditioned for the job, according to Marchand, are former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan, college football analyst Booger McFarland, as well as still-active (and under contract) tight ends Jason Witten and Greg Olsen.

Aside from a couple of guest analyst appearances, Favre does not have any broadcast experience, although it's not a surprise that ESPN would consider making one of the most iconic quarterbacks in history a part of its broadcast stable.

Interestingly, Favre could have been an awkward choice as a commentator from the NFL's perspective, give that he has become vocal about his experiences with concussions and the effect they have had on his quality of life.