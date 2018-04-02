Bryce Harper hits 2nd home run of the day moments after a fan called him 'overrated'

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

A fan told Bryce Harper he was "overrated" and then had to eat his words.

(John Minchillo/AP)

  • Bryce Harper hit two home runs on Sunday.
  • The second came right after a fan yelled that Harper was "overrated."
  • The Washington Nationals got the 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Bryce Harper hit two home runs Sunday while helping the Washington Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds, 6-5.

Harper's second home run was particularly clutch, coming in the top of the ninth and pushing the Nationals' lead to 6-3.

It was also timely, as he cranked a 425-foot homer over the center-field wall just moments after a fan yelled "Overrated!" at Harper in the quiet stadium.

On the very next pitch, Harper smashed the ball for his second homer of the day and season.

Watch the moment below — you can hear the fan at the start of the video:

Harper may be playing for a $400 million contract this season, so perhaps more "overrated" calls could be useful for his performance before he heads into free agency.

