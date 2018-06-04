news

Despite Confederation of Africa Football (Caf)vice president Kwesi Nyantakyi been hit with charges of fraudulent activities in Ghana, he has received the backing of the body.

Caf executive committee member Musa Bility believes that Kwesi Nyantakyi is innocent of fraudulent charges levelled against him.

Ghana's President Akufo Addo referred the football boss to the country's criminal investigative department over alleged practices that has brought the name of his office in disrepute.

This referral was made after a documentary produced by Ghanaian journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas allegedly captured Nyantakyi using names of high-ranking government officials to defraud foreign investors.

Ghana FA chief is still under investigation yet Musa who doubles as Liberia Football Association president, believes his colleague is a man of integrity and will survive the charges.

"Kwesi Nyantakyi is a good man. His credibility and integrity is undoubted and everyone at Caf is very confident he will come out clean," Bility told Beach FM.

"I'm not surprised with the current situation Kwesi Nyantakyi finds himself in his country. This is because allegations of bribery and corruption against Football Association presidents as well as their involvement in governmental manipulations are gradually becoming normal practices in Africa.

"Many people believe football administrators are corrupt but that's not the case. Nyantakyi shouldn't be defined by this current predicament alone since we believe he will be free soon. He has a lot of goods to still offer African football," he added.

The full video of the investigation will be premiered in Accra on June 6 & 7.