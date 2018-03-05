Home > Business Insider > Sports >

College quarterback who flew under the radar during the season showed with 2 throws why the NFL world is gushing over his physical ability


Josh Allen has the biggest arm of any quarterback heading into the 2018 NFL Draft, and showed it off a bit at the Combine over the weekend.

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

  • Allen is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board at the NFL Draft, but with so many talented QBs entering the league this year, it's tough to know where he might fall.
  • The Cleveland Browns would make sense as a destination, as Allen has the build of a similar quarterback the Browns missed on in 2016, and the team has two of the first four picks.


The top of the 2018 NFL Draft will likely be loaded with quarterbacks, with as many as six QBs expected to go in the first round.

Over the weekend at the NFL Combine, Josh Allen made his best effort to put himself at the top of the pack, showing off his impressive arm that looks to be the strongest of any quarterback in the field.

Allen has some questions surrounding his accuracy, and coming from Wyoming, he hasn't played against some of the elite college defenses that other quarterbacks entering the draft have faced. But his arm is undeniable, and if paired with a receiver who can create some space, could definitely make an impact on the pro level.

During drills, Allen hit two receivers in stride getting the ball close to 70 yards in the air.

Throws like this have teams at the top of the draft salivating.

With the Cleveland Browns holding the first and fourth picks at the top of the draft and still in need of a franchise quarterback, it's not hard to imagine them taking a shot on the quarterback.

The 2018 NFL Draft will take place April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

