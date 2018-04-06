Conor McGregor believes he was right to kick off a crazy fight that got him charged with assault

news

Conor McGregor believes he was justified in starting a wild fight that ended with him being charged with assault, according to the most senior official in his sport.

UFC president Dana White said he had spoken with McGregor via text just before the Irish fighter turned himself in to police.

Speaking on Fox Sports 1 show "First Things First," White claimed McGregor told him: "It had to be done."

The incident saw him storm a UFC press conference on Thursday night, throw guard rails at a bus carrying UFC fighters, and smash a window.

The NYPD charged him with three counts of assault and one of criminal mischief early on Friday morning.

More to follow…