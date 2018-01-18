news

Patrick Osei Agyemang, a.k.a Countryman Songo says the President of the Republic of Ghana’s response that he has forgotten about the Brazil 2014 World Cup Commission's report is bogus.

Akufo-Addo at ‘Meet the Press’ on Wednesday said he has forgotten about the report of the 2014 World Cup Commissions of Inquiry report when he was asked his plans to implement the government white paper placed on it to ensure its implementation.

Prez. Akufo Addo said: “I have forgotten about the 2014 white paper, but I know that my Minister of Sports is fully up to it and will advice in due course what should be the reaction of my government to it.”

Countryman Songo who wasn’t satisfied with the answer by the President of Ghana has lashed out at him for neglecting sports on his popular show ‘Fire for Fire’ on Thursday afternoon

“The President’s answer was bogus, he goofed, it’s funny and he should know better.

“He should make sure you Ministers update him because we would want to know what really transpired in the 2014 Commission of Inquiry, to help better our sports and football,” Songo said.