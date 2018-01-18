Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sensational!!!


Video Countryman Songo slams President Akufo-Addo on ‘Fire for Fire’

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The popular sports presenter has taken a swipe at Akufo-Addo after the President said he has completely forgotten about the Brazil 2014 World Cup report.

play Countryman Songo slams President Akufo-Addo on ‘Fire for Fire’

Patrick Osei Agyemang, a.k.a Countryman Songo says the President of the Republic of Ghana’s response that he has forgotten about the Brazil 2014 World Cup Commission's report is bogus.

Akufo-Addo at ‘Meet the Press’ on Wednesday said he has forgotten about the report of the 2014 World Cup Commissions of Inquiry report when he was asked his plans to implement the government white paper placed on it to ensure its implementation.

READ MORE: Video-Ronaldinho will even be envious of this Joran Ayew’s goal

Prez. Akufo Addo said: “I have forgotten about the 2014 white paper, but I know that my Minister of Sports is fully up to it and will advice in due course what should be the reaction of my government to it.

Countryman Songo who wasn’t satisfied with the answer by the President of Ghana has lashed out at him for neglecting sports on his popular show ‘Fire for Fire’ on Thursday afternoon

 “The President’s answer was bogus, he goofed, it’s funny and he should know  better.

“He should make sure you Ministers update him because we would want to know what really transpired in the 2014 Commission of Inquiry, to help better our sports and football,” Songo said.

 

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Meet the Press! Countryman Songo 'fires' President Akufo-Addobullet
2 Razak Pimpong Ex-Ghana World Cup star opens restaurant and fitness...bullet
3 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal against Dijon on January 17, 2018 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris
Football Neymar cost Barcelona over 200 mln euros: report
Everton's Sam Allardyce has seen his side concede 10 goals in their last four matches
Football Allardyce looks to shore up Everton defence
Borussia Dortmund reportedly want €70 million for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Football Dortmund deny contact with Arsenal for Aubameyang
Drogba.jpg
Politics George Weah is a role model but I won't follow him into politics - Drogba