Donald Trump congratulates US Masters winner Patrick Reed 5 years after presenting him with a trophy on his own course


President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump once applauded Patrick Reed at the Trump National Doral golf course, over 5 years ago.

Patrick Reed celebrates winning the 2018 US Masters on Sunday. play

Patrick Reed celebrates winning the 2018 US Masters on Sunday.

(Getty Images)

  • American golfer Patrick Reed won his first major championship on Sunday.
  • President Donald Trump, a massive golf fan, sent his congratulations to Reed on Twitter.
  • The tweet comes five years after Trump applauded Reed for winning a trophy on one of his own golf courses, in Miami.

President Donald Trump has congratulated Patrick Reed after the American golfer won his first major championship — the 2018 US Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Sunday.

Reed held off challenges from some of golf's biggest names to record a 2-under score (70) on Sunday, finishing the tournament 15-under in total — one stroke ahead of Robbie Fowler and two ahead of Jordan Spieth.

Trump, a massive golf fan, said Reed's victory was "great and courageous."

He tweeted: "Congratulations to Patrick Reed on his great and courageous MASTERS win! When Patrick had his amazing win at Doral five years ago, people saw his great talent, and a bright future ahead. Now he's the Masters Champion!"

The Doral win Trump referenced took place on one of Trump's own courses — the Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida.

In 2014, Reed claimed his biggest career victory to date with a win at the WGC-Cadillac Championship. He collected $1.53 million in prize money and was even applauded by Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump when he received the trophy.

Now, it is fair to say, the $1.98 million he scooped at the US Masters trumps his winnings at Doral.

Here's Reed with Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump in 2014.

Patrick Reed (with trophy) with Donald Trump (right) and Ivanka Trump (far right). play

Patrick Reed (with trophy) with Donald Trump (right) and Ivanka Trump (far right).

(Getty Images)
