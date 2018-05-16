Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Eagles player says Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft trash-talked the Eagles before the Super Bowl and it fueled his team


Lane Johnson grew tired of hearing about the Patriots exploits and said the team was fueled by Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft "talking s---" to the Eagles owner and coaching staff before the Super Bowl.

lane johnson eagles play

lane johnson eagles

(Michael Perez/AP)

  • Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said the New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick were "talking s---" to the Eagles before the Super Bowl.
  • Johnson said the Eagles grew tired of hearing about the "Patriot way" before the game.
  • Johnson also criticized the buttoned-up culture around the Patriots, calling them "robots."


The New England Patriots apparently crossed a line with Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson before Super Bowl 52.

Johnson was on Steve Austin's podcast and said that he was motivated to beat the Patriots because the Patriots had trash-talked Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and head coach Doug Pederson before the game.

"Here's what pissed me off," Johnson told Austin. "The Patriots, obviously, I respect their coach, I respect Bill [Belichick], I respect Tom Brady, but just because the way that they won the Super Bowls, the Patriot Way, is that how everybody else is supposed to do the same thing? No, it's not. And that's what I got mad at, the arrogance by them.

"There was obviously some stuff behind closed doors. Their owner talking s--- to our owner. Bill talking s--- to our head coach before the game. I'm not going to say it, but a lot of s--- kind built up to that, and I just got tired of hearing about it, man, to be honest."

Johnson never elaborated on what was said or the nature of the talks. The Eagles won the game 41-33.

Johnson also criticized the Patriots' buttoned-up approach to practice and the media, saying, "They're robots. They're told what to do."

