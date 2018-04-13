Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Eagles wide receiver has a puzzling $585,000 bonus if he weighs under 250 pounds — and it seems like easy money


Mike Wallace is listed at 50 pounds less than what his contract demands, so he should have no problem securing his bonus.

  • Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mike Wallace reportedly has a $585,000 bonus in his contract if he weighs less than 250 pounds.
  • Wallace is listed at 6 feet, 200 pounds, meaning his bonus should be easy money.
  • Wallace's bonus is believed to be the largest weight incentive for any contract signed this offseason.


Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mike Wallace signed a one-year deal this offseason with the chance to make what is perhaps the easiest bonus in the NFL.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Wallace has a $585,000 bonus in his contract if he weighs in at less than 250 pounds.

Wallace is listed at 6 feet, 200 pounds on the Eagles website. Barring some dramatic change, he should be able to make the weight with ease.

According to Yates, Wallace's bonus is believed to be the biggest weight clause incentive for any contract signed this offseason. While players commonly have weight-related bonuses in their contracts, they are usually closer to the players' actual weights.

Wallace joked on Twitter that he might have to cut some pounds to secure the extra money.

