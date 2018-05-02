Home > Business Insider > Sports >

ESPN is increasing its online presence with new Twitter shows as it tries to keep up with the changing nature of media consumption


Sports ESPN is increasing its online presence with new Twitter shows as it tries to keep up with the changing nature of media consumption

  • Published: , Refreshed:

ESPN will even debut a Twitter version of its flagship "SportsCenter," as it tries to keep up with increasingly digital and web-centric nature of media and rebound from a difficult 2017.

Katie Nolan play

Katie Nolan

(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

  • ESPN announced that it would be offering new shoes to be streamed on Twitter.
  • This is another push into online streaming by a network that has been hit hard by cord-cutting.


It's no secret that ESPN has been walloped by the rise in cord-cutting and online streaming — the network laid off over a hundred people, including some high-profile talent, in 2017.

Now, the network is making a strong push into the world of online content, including announcing five new shows that will stream on Twitter, according to a press release from the network.

"For over a decade, ESPN has fostered a Twitter presence unmatched in reach and scale – which has led to terrific engagement and fan interaction. We are tremendously excited about delivering a series of unique, live and interactive shows that will pair the best of Twitter with the best of ESPN," said Ryan Spoon, ESPN's Senior Vice President of Social Content.

ESPN's flagship program, "SportsCenter," will be getting its own Twitter spinoff, the appropriately named "SportsCenter Live," which already has a Twitter account.

Other shows will be a live Twitter version of ESPN's popular fantasy sports podcast "Fantasy Focus Live," a basketball-centric show called "Hoop Streams," and two college football shows.

Naturally, most of these new programs will encourage fan interaction via Twitter.

In addition to these new Twitter shows, ESPN personality Katie Nolan will also be getting a digital show.

ESPN also recently launched a streaming service, ESPN+. With the current model of television content consumption eroding, the network that was one of the leading figures of the cable television era is trying to claim its territory in the new world of digital media.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports These are the top 11 countries purchasing tickets for the 2018...bullet
2 Sports RANKED: The 10 top-scoring soccer players in Europe right nowbullet
3 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

No one expected the Las Vegas Golden Knights to contend in their first season in the NHL, but after the most successful debut season in the history of sport, the team is on the cusp of Stanley Cup immortality.
Sports How the Las Vegas Golden Knights went from a ragtag roster to Stanley Cup contenders in 11 months
eric reid
Sports A key teammate in Colin Kaepernick's protest movement has accused the NFL of collusion in court after failing to find a new job
Besiktas midfielder Ricardo Quaresma (L) holds the ball near the corner area as Turkish anti-riot police officers hold their shields to protect players from objects potentially thrown from the tribunes on April 19, 2018
Football Turkey rejects Besiktas appeal on abandoned Istanbul derby
tyronn lue
Sports The Cavs’ game plan includes $100 fines for players who commit a specific defensive mistake and it paid off in Game 1