Home > Business Insider > Sports >

ESPN shared details about what will be in its new streaming service ESPN+, which is coming out April 12


Sports ESPN shared details about what will be in its new streaming service ESPN+, which is coming out April 12

  • Published: , Refreshed:

ESPN+ will launch Thursday, April 12 for $4.99 per month or an annual fee of $49.99. Here is everything the subscription streaming service will include.

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander. play

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

(Getty)

ESPN on Monday announced the release of its direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service, ESPN+.

ESPN+ will launch Thursday, April 12. It will be available for $4.99 per month or an annual fee of $49.99.

The subscription service has been conceived as an add-on to ESPN's current cable coverage, so its service will lack access to any of the content on ESPN's core channels, including ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN Classic.

But the company said in a release that ESPN+ include "thousands" of live games from a wide variety of sports, as well as a library of original shows, films, and other on-demand content.

The service will be available through an update to the ESPN app, which the company's president James Pitaro described as "completely re-imagined" and "increasingly personalized" in a statement on Monday.

Here's a rundown of all the live sporting events that ESPN+ will include:

MLB — "More than 180 games"

MLB — "More than 180 games" play

MLB — "More than 180 games"

(Thomson Reuters)

ESPN said the service will feature an MLB game "each day, seven days per week" throughout the season, including every MLB team.



NHL — "More than 180 games"

NHL — "More than 180 games" play

NHL — "More than 180 games"

(Getty Images)

ESPN said the service will include "a daily NHL game" starting with the 2018-2019 NHL season.



Boxing — "Year-round schedule"

Boxing — "Year-round schedule" play

Boxing — "Year-round schedule"

(Thomson Reuters)

ESPN+ will feature "exclusive main event fights," including the match between Amir Khan vs. Phil Lo Greco on April 21, as well as "an unmatched library of legendary fights."



MLS — "More than 250 games"

MLS — "More than 250 games" play

MLS — "More than 250 games"

(Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

ESPN+ will include "the entire MLS Live out-of-market schedule" and will serve as the "exclusive local-market home" for the Chicago Fire.



College sports, including football

College sports, including football play

College sports, including football

(AP Images)

ESPN+ will include thousands of college sports events, and hundreds of football games, from conferences including: "America East, ASun, Big South, Big West, Horizon, Ivy League, MAAC, MAC, MEAC, Missouri Valley, NEC, Southern Conference, Southland, Summit League, Sun Belt, WAC."



College basketball

College basketball play

College basketball

(Getty)

The service will feature hundreds of college basketball games from"division one powerhouses to top mid-majors to the next tournament Cinderella."



College baseball and softball

College baseball and softball play

College baseball and softball

(Via Flickr)

The service will exclusively stream hundreds of college baseball and softball games.



College lacrosse, tennis, and track & field

College lacrosse, tennis, and track &amp; field play

College lacrosse, tennis, and track & field

(Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

The service will carry "dozens of events from across conferences this spring" in lacrosse, tennis, and track & field.



College men's and women's soccer, volleyball, and field hockey

College men's and women's soccer, volleyball, and field hockey play

College men's and women's soccer, volleyball, and field hockey

(Darren Abate/Getty Images)

The service will have hundreds of games from college soccer, volleyball, and field hockey.



College wrestling, swimming & diving, gymnastics, and ice hockey

College wrestling, swimming &amp; diving, gymnastics, and ice hockey play

College wrestling, swimming & diving, gymnastics, and ice hockey

(J. Meric/Getty Images)

The service will exclusively stream hundreds of games in the above sports.



PGA Tour live golf — "More than 100 days of coverage"

PGA Tour live golf — "More than 100 days of coverage" play

PGA Tour live golf — "More than 100 days of coverage"

(Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Year-round golf coverage will include 31 PGA tour events.



Grand Slam tennis — "Hundreds of tennis matches"

Wimbledon play

Wimbledon

(Thomson Reuters)

The service will feature matches from Wimbledon, the US Open, and Australian Open.



Rugby and cricket — "Hundreds of matches"

Rugby and cricket — "Hundreds of matches" play

Rugby and cricket — "Hundreds of matches"

(David Rogers/Getty Images)

The service will feature international matches including the HSBC World Rugby Sevens series, and 18 games from the Major League Rugby, the new American professional rugby league.



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports RANKED: The 23 best footballers in the world right nowbullet
2 Sports Here's what time tonight's Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker...bullet
3 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Tiger Woods finds himself back amongst the favorites to win the Masters after missing the tournament the previous two years.
Sports Tiger Woods and 8 others with the best odds to win the Masters
Sergio Garcia Green Jacket Golf
Sports The purse for The Masters this year is $11 million, the second-highest total for any major tournament
jordan spieth
Sports How and when to watch The Masters
Sergio Garcia now has a lifetime invitation to the Masters.
Sports 17 golfers have won more than 1 Masters green jacket