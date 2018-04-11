Home > Business Insider > Sports >

European Commission raids London offices of Murdoch's Fox as part of sports cartel probe


Sports European Commission raids London offices of Murdoch's Fox as part of sports cartel probe

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The unannounced raids are part of an as yet unannounced sports rights competition probe.

Rupert Murdoch play

Rupert Murdoch

(Reuters)

  • Fox's London offices were raided by the European Commission on Tuesday, according to reports.
  • The raid is part of a probe into an alleged sports rights "cartel" that has yet to be made public.


LONDON — The European Commission has raided the London offices of Rupert Murdoch's Fox network as part of a competition probe into the market for sports rights.

The Daily Telegraph first reported the raid, which is said to have happened at the company's Hammersmith, West London, offices on Tuesday. Fox Networks did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for information.

The Commission confirmed in a statement that it "carried out unannounced inspections in several Member States at the premises of companies active in the distribution of media rights and related rights pertaining to various sports events and/or their broadcasting" on Tuesday.

The statement continued: "The Commission has concerns that the companies involved may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices. The Commission officials were accompanied by their counterparts from the relevant national competition authorities.

"Unannounced inspections are a preliminary step into suspected anticompetitive practices. The fact that the Commission carries out such inspections does not mean that the companies are guilty of anti-competitive behaviour nor does it prejudge the outcome of the investigation itself."

21st Century Fox is currently trying to gain regulatory approval in the UK for a merger with Sky, both of which are owned by billionaire Rupert Murdoch.

The details of the European Commission's probe have yet to be made public. Sky News reports that investigators from the commission removed computers and documents from Fox's London offices on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Fox told the Daily Telegraph: "Fox Networks Group (FNG) is cooperating fully with the EC inspection."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports RANKED: The 10 top-scoring soccer players in Europe right nowbullet
2 Sports Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard reportedly shot outside hotel in...bullet
3 Asamoah Gyan Here is a list of all the businesses owned by the Black...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool's first goal at the Etihad Stadium as the five-time European champions reached the semi-finals for the first time in a decade
Football Guardiola blasts referee as Salah sends Liverpool into semi-finals
Club America's Joe Corona (L) tackles Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio during their CONCACAF Champions League semi-final secong leg which Toronto won 4-2 on aggregate
Football Toronto FC into CONCACAF Champions League final
null
Sports Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell wore a hoodie that took a shot at Ben Simmons over Rookie of the Year comment
Josh Rosen
Sports One of the top QBs in the draft explains why he is not too millennial for the NFL