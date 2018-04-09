Fans had a field day when Imagine Dragons got a surprising shoutout after Patrick Reed won the Masters

news

Patrick Reed won his first major on Sunday, holding off late pushes from Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, and Rory McIlroy to win the Masters.

As Reed sunk his final putt of the tournament, CBS commentator Nick Faldo quoted the lyrics of one of Reed's favorite songs — "Radioactive" by Imagine Dragons.

The moment was an odd one in the world of golf, and quickly lit Twitter ablaze with a mix of jokes and confusion.

The Masters is, as is often said, "a tradition unlike any other."

It's a tournament defined by its commitment to those traditions, from the blooming azaleas, to its strict rulebook, to its remarkably affordable pimento cheese sandwiches. Fans are referred to as "patrons," the rough is the "second cut," and strokes are tracked on an old school scoreboard.

This commitment to tradition is why, when Patrick Reed won his first career major after holding off late pushes from Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, and Rory McIlroy, many fans were left confused by the CBS commentary team's references to chart-topping band Imagine Dragons.

After Reed sunk his final putt on the 18th green to secure the green jacket, CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo quoted the band's hit song "Radioactive."

"As Imagine Dragons would say, 'Welcome to the new age, to the new age,'" Faldo said.

The quote felt asynchronous with the notoriously formal setting of the Masters. In the biggest moment of Reed's young career, it was odd to hear a reference to the band headlining Lollapalooza Berlin later this summer.

As it turns out, there was good reason for the reference — as Faldo would mention, Reed listened to "Radioactive" to get pumped up for his rounds at Augusta National.

Still, the odd moment left golf fans across Twitter a combination of confused and bemused.

But if golf fans didn't exactly love Faldo's call on the final putt, Imagine Dragons apparently did, with the band tweeting out the quoted lyrics in apparent celebration of Reed's win.

Nick Faldo is quoting rock bands at the 18th green at the Masters — welcome to the new age indeed.

