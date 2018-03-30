Geno Auriemma got into a funny battle of keep-away when he taunted the NCAA with an unsanctioned water bottle during a press conference

news

Geno Auriemma waved around a Dasani water bottle at a press conference, in defiance of NCAA rules which state you have to be holding a blue NCAA cup anytime you're in public.

There's an amusing photo of an NCAA representative looking on as Auriemma waves the water bottle.



During a Final Four press conference on Friday, UConn Women's Basketball head coach Geno Auriemma pulled an absolutely masterful troll job on the NCAA and it's strict branding rules that many find a bit too heavy-handed, as reported by the Hartford Courant's Mike Anthony.

Unfortunately, according to Anthony, NCAA rules prevented any video from being taken of this press conference, so we don't have any footage of this glorious incident. There is, however, a photo, courtesy of the Courant's Cloe Poisson.

It doesn't look like there will be any bad blood between Auriemma and the NCAA representative in question. However, according to UConn travel director Tom Weston, Auriemma was " having fun with his former [Sports Information Director]," who is herself a former UConn employee.