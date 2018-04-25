Home > Business Insider > Sports >

George H.W. Bush says he is more concerned about the Houston Rockets' playoff series than his hospitalization


Sports George H.W. Bush says he is more concerned about the Houston Rockets' playoff series than his hospitalization

  • Published: , Refreshed:

While former President George H.W. Bush is expected to spend "several more days" at the hospital, he now appears to be solely focused on the Houston Rockets' playoff run.

Former United States President George H. W. Bush play

Former United States President George H. W. Bush

(David J. Phillip - Pool/Getty Images)

  • Former United States President George H. W. Bush has been moved from the intensive care unit after contracting an infection that spread to his blood.
  • Bush says he is feeling good but wanted everybody to know that he is more concerned about the Houston Rockets' playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
  • Bush is expected to remain at the hospital for "several more days."


Former President George H.W. Bush has been moved from the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital, according to a statement released by his spokesman on Wednesday.

While Bush is expected to spend "several more days" at the hospital, he now appears to be solely focused on the Houston Rockets' playoff run.

"President Bush naturally thanks everyone for their prayers and good wishes. He also wants to assure everyone that, as good as he feels now, he is more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves than anything that landed him in the hospital."

Bush, 93, was in a critical condition after developing sepsis from an infection. Bush's blood pressure reportedly dropped numerous times, leading to his hospitalization.

The Rockets lead their first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, three games to one, and can close out the series on Wednesday night. At that point, Bush would presumably redirect his focus to the Rockets' next round, against either the Utah Jazz or Oklahoma City Thunder.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Neymar named the 6 players who will take the 2018 FIFA World Cup...bullet
2 Sports One of the best footballers in the world refused to celebrate...bullet
3 Sports RANKED: The 10 top-scoring soccer players in Europe right nowbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

robert kraft roger goodell
Sports New report details how NFL owners and players bickered over Trump, Colin Kaepernick, and protests during the national anthem
null
Sports Sports radio legend Mike Francesa is under fire for forcing his way back into a job he retired from 4 months earlier
Shohei Ohtani
Sports Two pitches show why the baseball world is so enthralled with the potential of Shohei Ohtani
bob mcnair
Sports Houston Texans owner Bob McNair reportedly told NFL players that their 'compadres' should stop kneeling during the national anthem in exchange for help from the owners