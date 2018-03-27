Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Get to know the Loyola Chicago Ramblers, the sweetest surprise of March Madness so far


Learn more about the latest team to come out of nowhere and shock the world come March.

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It's safe to say the Loyola Chicago Ramblers flew under the radar for most of this college basketball season. After all, they play in the Missouri Valley Conference and entered this year's March Madness as an 11th seed.

Of course, everyone knows about international sensation Sister Jean by now, but who else is responsible for one of the best Cinderella runs in tournament history? Take a look below.

Clayton Custer

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Class: Redshirt Junior

Hometown: Overland Park, Kansas

Notable Honors: MVC Larry Bird Player of the Year, Co-winner of the MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award, MVC Most-Improved Team, All-Tournament Team in the South Region

One thing to know: Transferred to Loyola after spending his first season with Iowa State.



Ben Richardson

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Class: Senior

Hometown: Overland Park, Kansas

Honors: South Regional Most Outstanding Player in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, 2018 MVC Defensive Player of the Year, 2018 MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team

One thing to know: Richardson is close friends with teammate Clay Custer, having met as basketball teammates in the first grade.



Donte Ingram

(Associated Press/David Goldman)

Class: Senior

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Honors: All-MVC Second Team, All-Tournament Team in the South Region

One thing to know: He finally decided to get a Twitter profile after getting a shoutout from Chance the Rapper



Cameron Krutwig

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Algonquin, Illinois

Notable Honors: 2018 MVC Freshman of the Year, All-MVC Third Team, MVC All-Newcomer Team

One thing to know: Krutwig's older brother, Conrad, also played college basketball, first with the University of South Dakota and later the Division II school University of Wisconsin-Parkside.



Marques Townes

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Class: Junior

Hometown: Edison, New Jersey

One Thing to Know: Townes was high school teammates with current NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, and remains close with Karl-Anthony Towns, as well as his father.



Lucas Williamson

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Honors: The 2018 MVC All Bench Team

One thing to know: Williamson played on a high school basketball team with the national-title winning Duke big man and NBA lottery pick Jahlil Okafor.



Aundre Jackson

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Class: Senior

Hometown: Kennedale, Texas

One thing to know: Jackson originally played Junior College basketball before joining Loyola.



Porter Moser.

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Loyola coach since: 2011

Head coaching record: 226-211, 121-110 at Loyola (per Sports Reference)

Also head coach at: The University of Arkansas-Little Rock, Illinois State,

Notable Honors: MVC Coach of the Year

One thing to know: He lives in Wilmette, Illinois, with his wife and four children.



