Ghana football association dissolved after bribery allegations


  • Published:

Provisional measures will be put in place to run the sport in Ghana until a new body is formed.

play

The government of Ghana has dissolved the country’s football association following a corruption scandal that hit top officials in the authority.

According to the country's information minister Mustapha Abdul-Hamid “the government had decided to take immediate steps to have the GFA (Ghana Football Association) dissolved” because of the “widespread nature of the apparent rot”.

The shocking expose filmed over two years by an investigative journalist was screened in the country's capital Accra on Wednesday.

Abdul-Hamid said the expose sent chills down the spine of Ghanaians and that the government was “shocked and outraged” at the claims, which included referees apparently accepting bribes of at least $100 to throw matches.

 

The football association boss Kwesi Nyantakyi was also caught on camera allegedly requesting $11 million from undercover reporters posing as investors to secure government contracts.

He also apparently tried to profit personally from a $5 million-a-year, five-year sponsorship deal with the GFA in what the expose said was a “clear breach” of ethics.

The information minister said the documentary “exposes gross malfunctioning of the Ghana Football Association characterised by widespread fraud, corruption and bribery”.

