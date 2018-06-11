Ghana’s voting right at FIFA revoked

news

Ghana Football Association will not be participating in Wednesday’s FIFA Congress set to decide the host of 2026 world cup after government’s refusal to sanction FA officials from participating in the global gathering.

The platform will be used to elect the host nation for the 2026 FIFA World with Morocco hoisting high the flag of Africa in the bidding race.

Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer, an FA official with the embattled Ghana Football Association was scheduled to lead a delegation for the event slated for Switzerland but reports on the Ghanaian media have it the trio has been banned from making the trip.

Former head of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, was set to participate in the gathering that will culminate in the voting process before his probation 90-day ban from FIFA disqualified the former president.

In his absence, a team of officials were billed to represent Ghana Football Association at the event only for the Ghana government to deny the travelling trio its consent.

FIFA will decide who host the 2026 World Cup in a global voting of its members on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in Switzerland.

The Ghana Football Association has been on the spotlight since the much-publicized expose from Anas Aremeyaw Anas.