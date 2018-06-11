Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Ghana’s voting right at FIFA revoked


Sports Ghana’s voting right at FIFA revoked as Government bans FA officials from traveling

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The voting platform will be used to elect the host nation for the 2026 FIFA World with Morocco hoisting high the flag of Africa in the bidding race.

play

Ghana Football Association will not be participating in Wednesday’s FIFA Congress set to decide the host of 2026 world cup after government’s refusal to sanction FA officials from participating in the global gathering.

The platform will be used to elect the host nation for the 2026 FIFA World with Morocco hoisting high the flag of Africa in the bidding race.

Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer, an FA official with the embattled Ghana Football Association was scheduled to lead a delegation for the event slated for Switzerland but reports on the Ghanaian media have it the trio has been banned from making the trip.

Former head of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, was set to participate in the gathering that will culminate in the voting process before his probation 90-day ban from FIFA disqualified the former president.

In his absence, a team of officials were billed to represent Ghana Football Association at the event only for the Ghana government to deny the travelling trio its consent.

FIFA will decide who host the 2026 World Cup in a global voting of its members on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in Switzerland.

The Ghana Football Association has been on the spotlight since the much-publicized expose from Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Nigeria’s Super Eagles will not make it to round of 16, here’s whybullet
2 Sports Nike made Super Eagles World Cup kits out of plastic bottles...bullet
3 Sports Nigeria’s ex-winger, Amuneke and ex-Super Eagles coach, Bora...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The Brazilians made the journey with their confidence boosted after Neymar marked his first start in more than three months by scoring in the victory over the Austrians in Vienna
Football Neymar, Brazil arrive in Russia as clock ticks down to World Cup start
Mohamed Salah talks to journalists during a training of Egyptian team at the Akhmat Arena stadium in Grozny
Football 'Excited' Salah misses Egypt's first training session in Russia
France's national football team forward Kylian Mbappe disembarks from a plane after landing at Moscow Sheremetyevo airport in Khimki
Football World Cup hopefuls France arrive in Russia
Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson nearly lost a laptop containing 20 years work
Football Lost bag hiccup delays start of Iceland's World Cup adventure