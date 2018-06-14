Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Ghana sets up Interim Committee to run football association


Sports Ghana sets up Interim Committee to run football association

  • Published:

The Government of Ghana has set up a five-member committee, to steer the affairs of Ghana Football. The decision comes after an Accra High Court has granted an injunction restraining officials of Ghana Football Association (GFA) from carrying out all official activities.

play

The Government of Ghana has set up a five-member committee, to steer the affairs of Ghana Football.

The decision comes after an Accra High Court has granted an injunction restraining officials of Ghana Football Association (GFA) from carrying out all official activities.

The committee led by CAN 2008 Local Organising Committee chairman Dr Kofi Amoah will oversee the “administration of football and other related matters in the country'' according to a statement signed by Information Minister Mustapha Hamid.

Also on the committee is three-time African Player of the Year Abedi Pele, Rev Osei Kofi, GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo and Eva Okyere.

The Government of Ghana has set up a five-member committee, to steer the affairs of Ghana Football.

The decision comes after an Accra High Court has granted an injunction restraining officials of Ghana Football Association (GFA) from carrying out all official activities.

The committee led by CAN 2008 Local Organising Committee chairman Dr Kofi Amoah will oversee the “administration of football and other related matters in the country'' according to a statement signed by Information Minister Mustapha Hamid.

Also on the committee is three-time African Player of the Year Abedi Pele, Rev Osei Kofi, GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo and Eva Okyere.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Nigeria tipped for Semi-Finals by English psychic pig, Mystic Marcusbullet
2 Top Swedish club fires a Ghanaian international convicted of rapebullet
3 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Russian players celebrate their opening goal against Saudi Arabia in Moscow
Football Russia impress as World Cup kicks off
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the World Cup opening ceremony that a love of football "unites the entire world"
Football Putin officially opens World Cup in Russia
Fernando Santos and his Portugal side come into this World Cup as the reigning champions of Europe
Football Spain will go far despite upheaval, says Portugal coach Santos
Russian police arrrest British gay rights activist Peter Tatchell after he unfolded a poster reading "Putin fails to act against Chechnya torture of gay people" in central Moscow
Football British gay rights activist arrested in Russia before World Cup