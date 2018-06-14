Ghana sets up Interim Committee to run football association

news

The Government of Ghana has set up a five-member committee, to steer the affairs of Ghana Football.

The decision comes after an Accra High Court has granted an injunction restraining officials of Ghana Football Association (GFA) from carrying out all official activities.

The committee led by CAN 2008 Local Organising Committee chairman Dr Kofi Amoah will oversee the “administration of football and other related matters in the country'' according to a statement signed by Information Minister Mustapha Hamid.

Also on the committee is three-time African Player of the Year Abedi Pele, Rev Osei Kofi, GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo and Eva Okyere.

The Government of Ghana has set up a five-member committee, to steer the affairs of Ghana Football.

The decision comes after an Accra High Court has granted an injunction restraining officials of Ghana Football Association (GFA) from carrying out all official activities.

The committee led by CAN 2008 Local Organising Committee chairman Dr Kofi Amoah will oversee the “administration of football and other related matters in the country'' according to a statement signed by Information Minister Mustapha Hamid.

Also on the committee is three-time African Player of the Year Abedi Pele, Rev Osei Kofi, GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo and Eva Okyere.