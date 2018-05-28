Ghana Tennis Federation facing ITF ban over $17k debt

news

The Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) has been saddled with the threat of a ban from the International Tennis Federation over a $17,000 debt.

The ban if effective will prevent , Ghana national tennis team (Golden Rackets team) from participating in next month’s Davis Cup competition.

Reports say the debt is an accrued unpaid subscription fees from the period of 2016 to date.

GTF President, Isaac Aboagye Duah explains that Ghana’s affiliation to the ITF has always come at a relatively higher cost than other sporting federations. This is because the packages and development programmes extended to member nations by the international body.

“Some sporting Federations in Ghana pay affiliation fees that range from $500 to 600 Euros but that of tennis is $5,250.We are confronted with this very difficult situation one more time. We have made the efforts to get the funding from the Sports Ministry whose responsibility it is. But we have been unsuccessful at this. We are deeply troubled”, the GTF president said.

The GTF in the last seven years has gone in and out of a major ban from the ITF following the failure to pay for the period covering 2011 to 2013.

The Golden Rackets team is expected to participate in this year’s Davis Cup competition in Nairobi, Kenya from June 18 and need to raise the amount.

Ghana dropped from the prestigious Euro Africa Zone two between the late 90s and 2000s to Zone Four. Following the ITF’s scrapping of Zone Four, Ghana climbed automatically to Zone Three.