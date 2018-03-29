Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Giancarlo Stanton — the biggest player moved in the offseason — hit a home run in his first at-bat with the Yankees


Sports Giancarlo Stanton — the biggest player moved in the offseason — hit a home run in his first at-bat with the Yankees

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Giancarlo Stanton gave Yankees fans a sign of things to come by smacking a home run in his first at-bat with his new team.

giancarlo stanton play

giancarlo stanton

(YES/MLB)

  • Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run in his first at-bat with the New York Yankees on Thursday.
  • Stanton came over the Yankees from the Miami Marlins in a December trade and adds another big bat to a stacked Yankees lineup.


In a sign of things to come, New York Yankees newly acquired slugger Giancarlo Stanton smacked a home run in his first at-bat on Thursday.

Stanton, who came over to the Yankees from the Miami Marlins in a December trade, led MLB in home runs last year and adds a scary dynamic to an already-powerful Yankees lineup.

Batting third in the lineup, Stanton got a hold of a fastball from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher J.A. Happ on the second pitch, and sent it deep into center.

Home run.

With a combination of Stanton, Aaron Judge, and Gary Sanchez, the Yankees figure to score a lot of runs this season. Stanton already got the party started.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Loyola-Chicago is just the latest Cinderella team to make a deep...bullet
2 Sports RANKED: The 23 best footballers in the world right nowbullet
3 Sports LeBron James says he should win the NBA MVPbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

aaron judge espn
Sports ESPN's latest commercial uses Aaron Judge to poke fun at baseball players' longest runs of the season
PAOK's Greek-Russian owner Ivan Savvidis has been banned for three years for storming onto the pitch with a gun in its holster
Football Greek football club owner banned for 3 years over pitch invasion with gun
A rough offseason for free agents is over.
Sports Opening Day is here after a slow MLB offseason where big name free agents didn't get paid
giancarlo stanton
Sports The MLB season might be more lopsided than ever because of 5 powerhouses and a tanking epidemic