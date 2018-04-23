Greg Hardy, a controversial former NFL All-Pro, will soon make his professional UFC debut

news

Greg Hardy, a former NFL player, will be making his competitive debut as a UFC fighter after going 3-0 in amateur UFC fights.

Hardy is a former All-Pro defensive end, but off-the-field issues cut his career short.



About two-and-a-half years after he last played in the NFL, Greg Hardy, the controversial former All-Pro defensive end, will be making his professional debut in UFC, according to a report from Dave Doyle of MMA Fighting.

Hardy is set for a heavyweight matchup against Brandon Sayles on June 12, as a part of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series, Doyle reports.

"Hardy, who trains with American Top Team, has a 3-0 record as an amateur, with all three victories coming by way of knockout in under two minutes," said Doyle.

Hardy, who is only 29-years-old, had his NFL career ended prematurely due to a slew of off the field problems, including charges of domestic violence in 2014. Following the charges, Hardy signed with the Dallas Cowboys but only lasted one year with the team in a stint that was marked with disciplinary issues and further off-the-field controversies. He was later arrested on a charge of cocaine possession in 2016.