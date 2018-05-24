Here are the 4 reasons Arsenal hired Emery Unai as head coach

news

Ivan Gazidis has disclosed how and why Emery Unai emerged as Arsenal's new head coach.

Interestingly, Emery met the three major criteria that the Arsenal management had stated for employing a new head coach.

The management of Arsenal Football Club has revealed reasons for hiring Spanish nationality, Emery Unai as the club’s head coach.

According to an official statement from Arsenal’s website, the football club’s chief executive, Ivan Gazidis discussed the recruitment process in detail on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

Giving a little bit of background on the process that led to Emery’s appointment, Gazidis said a three-person committee consisting of Sven Mislintat, head of recruitment, and Raul Sanllehi, head of football operations was formed to scout and get the best man to fit in Arsene Wenger’s shoes.

Emery met Arsenal’s criteria

Gazidis revealed that there were clear criteria that the management looked out for during the selection.

And these were a progressive coach, who can deliver the entertaining football.

A personality that fits with Arsenal's values and also a record of developing players, in particular, young players through detailed, tactical instruction and also through cultural demands.

A coach that pushes players and demanding more from them.

Gazidis had said: “We also felt, and I felt for some time, that he is a superb fit with the criteria that I laid out.”

Emery outshined seven other coaches

Eight coaches were approached by the committee tasked with selecting the Arsenal’s head coach, Gazidis informed.

The eight coaches had been interviewed between April 25, 2018, and May 15, 2018, when the interviews were concluded.

Emery, Gazidis said was interviewed on May 10 after which the committee made its recommendation in a 100-page dossier made available to the board of Arsenal.

According to Gazidis, Emery’s fantastic record of success as well as team’s improvement wherever he has coached worked for him and earned him the Arsenal job.

Emery’s detailed knowledge of Arsenal FC is extraordinary

For Arsenal FC, having a detailed knowledge of the club and its ideals is a plus for getting the job of a head coach and this Emery had in his arsenal.

"He came in extraordinarily well-prepared, with a detailed knowledge of Arsenal Football Club. He had an analysis to share with us, not just of his ways of working and of his ways of coaching, and the team of people he works with, but he had an analysis of all of our individual players, their qualities and how he feels he can help them develop individually and collectively - in detail. Also an in-depth knowledge of our off-the-field team, and how they can contribute and how Unai's team would mesh with them productively,” Gazidis revealed.

Emery’s passion for the game distinguished him

Above all the process and technical exercise involved in securing Emery Unai as Arsenal’s head coach, his energy, and passion for the game of football distinguished out of the pack.

Gazidis said: “Unai has an energy, a passion, a competitive energy and it is this combination of detail, of hard work, passion and a love for football and a will to win that made us feel that this fit was exactly right for Arsenal and exactly right for the people we have working at the club."