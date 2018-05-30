Here’s how much Super Eagles have received for World Cup

news

Super Eagles - players and coaching crew - have received at least N4 billion as part payment ahead of their performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Amanju said the sum of $2.8 million (about N1.08 billion) out of the $12.5 million (N4.5 billion) from FIFA was currently being shared amongst Super Eagles players and coaches.

The sum, according to a report from Vanguard Newspaper, was made by the Nigerian Football Federation following an agreement pact signed by the Nigerian national football team and the NFF.

Ministry of Sports spent at over N2 billion on Super Eagles

As at December 2017, the Nigerian Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung said the Nigerian government plans to spend N3 billion to ensure that the Super Eagles fly high at 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Score Nigeria website quoted Dalung as saying: “We have a conservative budget of about three billion Naira. FIFA will contribute about 900 million Naira, sponsors and other partners 600 million, while the government will bring around 2.5 billion. These payments will go a long way in boosting the confidence of the players.”

In another report by Leadership Newspaper, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Olusade Adesola corroborated the Minister’s statement saying the ministry had spent at least N3 billion on the Super Eagles’ qualification for the World Cup.

“For the qualification of Nigeria for the Russia 2018 World Cup, the government committed about N3 billion to ensure our qualification. With that level of commitment and NFF been in the annual budget of the government for both their capital and overhead cost, it is therefore not logical to say the government should have nothing to do with the federation. That doesn’t sound reasonable,” Adesola told Leadership.

NFF disburses N1.08 billion to Super Eagles

On Tuesday, May 22, 2018, the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick disclosed that the payment of 30 percent allowance to the Super Eagles players and coaches participating in the 2018 World Cup in Russia has been disbursed.

“We met with the players and ironed out various issues which ranged from allowances to transportation from their bases, among others. At the meeting, the players demanded 30 percent of the eight million dollars (about N2.9 billion) from FIFA, and this amounts to 2.8 million dollars. We also offered them 50 percent if they reach the final. As I speak, the players’ accounts are being credited with 2.8 million dollars that we agreed and signed with them,” Pinnick confirmed.

Breakdown of what has been spent on Super Eagles ahead of World Cup so far:

1. Qualification and friendlies: N3 billion

2. Part payment of allowance: N1.08 billion