Here's who the experts are picking to make the Final Four

If you have Virginia or Villanova winning it all, you're in good company.
Perhaps the big takeaway from looking through March Madness brackets filled out by experts and their Final Four picks is that there is no overwhelming favorite to win the NCAA title this year.
Villanova, who won the title back in 2016, and is a 1-seed this year, was one of the most popular picks to make the Final Four, as well as a trendy title choice. Virginia, the top seed overall, was also a reasonably popular pick among experts. College basketball blue-bloods Duke and North Carolina also got a fair amount of love from experts, as did Tourney mainstays Tom Izzo and Mark Few.
We looked at the predictions made by 47 experts at four different publications. The overall consensus Final Four among those experts was Virginia, Villanova, Gonzaga, and Michigan State.
Michigan State, Virginia, and Villanova were each picked by 25 of the experts, followed by Gonzaga with 19 experts. Other popular picks included Arizona (19 experts) and Duke (18 experts).
Virginia just edged out Villanova and Michigan State as the most popular pick among experts to cut down the nets at the end of the tournament.
Twelve experts picked Virginia to win it all, and 11 each chose Villanova and Michigan State. Duke was another popular choice, with seven experts picking the Blue Devils to win it all.
Here is a closer look at how those picks broke down by site: