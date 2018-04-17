news

Okocha met his untimely death in Niger when he decided to dive in for a swim after a match with teammates.

Ghanaian footballer Salifu Okocha Yassana has lost his life after diving into a swimming pool.

Okocha, who has been spotted beside swimming pools in the past, was with his teammates in Niger when he decided to dive in for the swim that ended his life.

The footballer, before his death, plays for Nigerien side, Association Sportive des Forces Armées Nigériennes (AS Fan).

Okocha had played for Ghana’s Nania FC side that defeated Kumasi Asante Kotoko to win the MTN FA Cup in 2011.

Okocha, a native of Sandema in Builsa North District, had featured in Wa All Stars and Tamale Utrecht Academy.

AS FAN

Association Sportive des Forces Armées Nigériennes or simply AS FAN is a Nigerien football club based in Niamey and operated by the Nigerien Armed Forces.

The team play at the Stade du camp Bagagi Iya, a small stadium in one of Niamey's military bases.

The football’s club current president is Army Lieutenant Colonel Djibrilla Hima Hamidou (called Colonel "Pélé").