Home > Business Insider > Sports >

How and when to watch The Masters


Sports How and when to watch The Masters

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Masters can be streamed online or found on several different channels. Here's how to watch the biggest tournament in golf.

jordan spieth play

jordan spieth

(Sam Greenwood/Getty)

  • The Masters kicks off this week, with the tournament running from April 5-8.
  • Cable coverage will be split between CBS, CBS Sports, and ESPN.
  • Fans can also live stream events from The Masters' website.


The Masters kicks off this week, and with Tiger Woods returning to golf and several big names playing well of late, it feels like a bigger deal than usual.

If you want to watch the biggest tournament in golf, you'll have several options, from traditional cable to live streams on The Masters' website.

The tournament takes place from April 5-8, but there will be coverage starting on Monday. Here's a breakdown, courtesy of Golf.com.

CBS, CBS Sports, and ESPN will split coverage throughout the tournament (all times ET).

  • Monday, 4/2, 12-2 pm: CBS Sports
  • Tuesday, 4/3, 9-11 am: CBS Sports
  • Wednesday, 4/4, 9-11 am: CBS Sports; 3-5 pm: ESPN (The Par 3 contest)
  • Thursday, 4/5, 11 am-1 pm: CBS Sports; 3-7:30 pm: ESPN
  • Friday, 4/6, 11 am-1 pm: CBS Sports; 3-7:30 pm: ESPN
  • Saturday, 4/7, 11 am-1 pm: CBS Sports; 3-7:30 pm: CBS
  • Sunday, 4/8, 11 am-1 pm: CBS Sports; 2-7 pm: CBS

If you wish to stream the tournament on The Masters website, here at the times (each day will have streams for different events, such as the featured groups or different holes):

  • Monday: 12 pm-3 pm
  • Tuesday: 9-11 am
  • Wednesday: 9-11 am, 3-5 pm
  • Thursday: 7:45 am-7:30 pm
  • Friday: 8:30 am-7:30 pm
  • Saturday: 11 am-7 pm
  • Sunday: 10:45 am-7 pm

More Masters coverage:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports RANKED: The 23 best footballers in the world right nowbullet
2 Sports Here's what time tonight's Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker...bullet
3 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Tiger Woods finds himself back amongst the favorites to win the Masters after missing the tournament the previous two years.
Sports Tiger Woods and 8 others with the best odds to win the Masters
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.
Sports ESPN shared details about what will be in its new streaming service ESPN+, which is coming out April 12
Sergio Garcia Green Jacket Golf
Sports The purse for The Masters this year is $11 million, the second-highest total for any major tournament
Sergio Garcia now has a lifetime invitation to the Masters.
Sports 17 golfers have won more than 1 Masters green jacket