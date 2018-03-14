How to watch March Madness online and on TV

news

March Madness is here.

The tournament is 67 basketball games played over a 21-day period, culminating with the national championship on April 2. The games will be happening at all times of the day, meaning you might need to watch the games on your tablet, phone, or computer at work.

Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to watch the games — both online and on TV.

Here's your guide for streaming the NCAA Tournament online:

You can stream all games on the NCAA's website.

The NCAA website will stream all 67 basketball games. You can find the NCAA's live stream here.

Like last year, there will be a boss button on the website that you can click to hide the live stream in case your boss happens to walk by you and your device.

Games will also be streamed on the NCAA March Madness Live app.

The NCAA March Madness Live app is free for Apple and Android.

21 of games will be aired on CBS.

These include both quarterfinal games on March 25.

To stream these games, you'll need to subscribe to CBS All Access, which costs $6 per month.

You can watch the games via the CBS All Access app on Apple TV or Fire TV.

The other games will air on TBS, TNT, and truTV.

The final four and championship games will be on TBS.

To watch these games online, you'll need to log into a valid cable subscriber login.

If you don't have cable, Sling TV could be a cheap streaming option.

The Sling Orange package gets you TNT and TBS, plus 20 other channels, for $20 per month. For $25 you can get TNT, TBS, and TruTV, plus 40 other channels. CBS is available with an antenna.

Other TV streaming services like Hulu TV, PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV, and DirecTV.

Hulu TV and PlayStation Vue start at $39.99, and YouTube TV and DirecTV are $35 per month.

For a complete game schedule, check the NCAA website.

The full live stream and TV game schedule can be found here.

