How Twitter reacted to Nigeria's loss to Croatia at World Cup

Nigerians aren’t happy with the Super Eagles after it lost its first game against Croatia at the ongoing World Cup in Russia.

Following the 2- 0 defeat, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts, anger, disappointment and possible solutions to the perceived problems the team have.

While Coca-Cola Nigeria, one of the major partners of the team, remains optimistic of the Super Eagles abilities, a lot of Nigerians of Twitter have gone hard on English mystic pig, Marcus, for its prediction.

Others have taken a swipe at the members of the Super Eagles for concentrating more on looking good and promoting their jerseys and kits than giving deserved attention to the game.

Here are some of the hilarious reactions of Nigerians after the match which was played in Kaliningrad, Russia on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

The tweets