Sports 'I ain't getting this one, boys': ESPN announcers crack up as Mookie Betts chases down ball while being interviewed in the middle of a game

Mookie Betts found out the hard way that it's not the best idea to get interviewed during the middle of a game.

  • ESPN interviewed Mookie Betts while he was in the field through the third inning of the Boston Red Sox final spring training game.
  • The interview went slightly awry when Kris Bryant hit a ball over Betts' head, leading Betts to quip to the announcers about his predicament.
  • Bryant would make it to third base on the play, but the Red Sox would close the inning out with the next batter that took the plate to hold on to their shutout.

Mookie Betts had himself an interesting day of spring training on Monday.

During Boston's final tune-up before Opening Day on Thursday, Betts was being interviewed by the ESPN booth while he was in right field in the top of the third. With two outs already away in the inning, it looked for a moment that Betts would get through his mid-game interview uninterrupted.

But just as it looked like the Red Sox were out of a jam, Kris Bryant hit a ball to right field and over Betts' head. As Betts ran into position, he quipped "I ain't getting this one, boys," leaving the ESPN booth in laughter. "Don't miss your cut off man," they replied.

You can watch a video of the moment below.

The hit would go down as a double for Bryant, but the Red Sox would recover to get out of the inning unscathed. Still, the moment serves to make clear why mid-game interviews aren't more common in professional sports.

The Boston Red Sox will kick off their 2018 campaign on Thursday in Florida against the Tampa Bay Rays.

