Legendary African footballer Didier Drogba is backing Standard Chartered Bank's newly rolled out product; Digital Bank.

This package is the Bank's first digital bank in Africa as its ‘Digital Bank Ambassador’.

The launch of the new product in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire marks an important milestone in the Bank’s path towards innovation.

The sporting legend Drogba will be promoting the digital bank in Côte d’Ivoire, set to disrupt the traditional banking sector in the nation.

He will lend his voice and image rights through a series of Marketing and Community engagement activities over the next 12 months as part of the campaign.

According to the bank's Regional CEO, Africa & Middle East, Sunil Kaushal,

“We are thrilled to be working with Didier Drogba to launch our first digital bank. Drogba is an inspiration, not only due to his athletic excellence, but also for his generosity and commitment to giving back to his fellow Ivorians. Drogba’s priorities and ideals are very much in line with the Bank, making him an ideal partner for this momentous new offering. The launch of our digital bank in Côte d’Ivoire is an important chapter in our developing turnaround story for the region. Going digital also means progression, not just for our business, but also for our clients, and we look forward to revealing details of our first-ever digital bank very soon”.

“Didier Drogba was the natural choice for us to launch this exciting, truly digital bank. He is a hero and a role model in Côte d’Ivoire and has always demonstrated his strong emotional ties to his home country, Olga Arara Kimani, Regional Head of Corporate Affairs and Brand and Marketing, Africa and Middle East added.

Speaking on his new endorsement, Didier Drogba said: “I am excited to be working with Standard Chartered Bank and honoured to be chosen to support their efforts to enhance accessibility to banking services for the people of my country. This is an initiative which I am truly proud to be a part of, as the cause is close to my heart. I am also looking forward to spending more quality time in Côte d’Ivoire and getting involved in a cause that is of high importance to the local community. I am truly grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to engage with my fans on social media to spread the word.”