Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Japanese 2-way sensation Shohei Ohtani has already become the best story in baseball


Sports Japanese 2-way sensation Shohei Ohtani has already become the best story in baseball

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The two-way player is doing something unprecedented at this level of baseball.

Shohei Ohtani MLB Los Angeles Angels play

Shohei Ohtani MLB Los Angeles Angels

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

  • Shohei Ohtani is playing as both a pitcher and a hitter for the Los Angeles Angels, and excelling at both roles.
  • That sort of two-way excellence is unprecedented in MLB history.


Shohei Ohtani is doing something MLB has never seen before, lighting it up as both a pitcher and a hitter.

On Sunday, Ohtani had a perfect game through six innings and ended with seven strikeouts. Oh, and this was after hitting home runs in three straight games as the Angels designated hitter.

Take a look at his eye-popping stats for yourself:

Ohtani has frequently been called the Babe Ruth of Japan, in reference to the most well known player in the majors to serve as a pitcher and hitter. But even the comparisons to the Babe may be underselling just how good Ohtani has been at both roles already, as noted by the Washington Post.

One thing is for sure, watching Ohtani continue to blaze this unique trail for the Angels will be one of this year's most fascinating stories in not just baseball, but all of sports.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
2 Sports Cristiano Ronaldo scores with an incredible bicycle kick in the...bullet
3 Asamoah Gyan Here is a list of all the businesses owned by the Black...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Patrick Reed
Sports Fans had a field day when Imagine Dragons got a surprising shoutout after Patrick Reed won the Masters
Patrick Reed and his wife, Justine Reed.
Strategy Meet Patrick Reed, the controversial Masters champion whose wife was his caddy and who hasn't talked to his family in 6 years
Trevor Davis
Sports Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested at an airport and accused of making an ill-timed joke
Patrick Reed was not allowed to wear red on Sunday at the Masters.
Sports Patrick Reed did not wear his signature color at the Masters and he likely won't be allowed to wear it at the majors anytime soon