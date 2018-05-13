news

The annual salary and total compensation list for all teams in the MLS has been released.

Columbus Crew SC, with three designated players for the first time in team history, have decided to invest in both veterans and young players.

Unsurprisingly, the highest paid Crew SC player is veteran DP Federico Higuain, who is making $1,100,000.04.

Jonathan Mensah who is no longer a DP due to TAM, comes after Higuin with a hooping $868,996. Pedro Santos rounds out the top three for the squad at $794,600.

Jonathan who plays for the Ghana national team is the club's second-highest-paid player.

He comes after the New England’s Claude Dielna (US $909,861) and the Los Angeles Galaxy’s Jorgen Skjelvik (US$ 1,000,000).



The information came to the public after the Major League Soccer Players' Association went through its biannual process of releasing player salary information.

Ghana international Harrison Afful is the fifth highest-paid Crew player with a salary of US$ 335,599.96



Midfielder Mohammed Abu earns US$ 181,258 and defender Lalas Abubakar is on a US$ 75,750.04 salary.