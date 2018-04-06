Jordan Spieth is already a 3-time major champion — here's how the 24-year-old golf superstar spends his time and millions

news

Six years ago, Jordan Spieth was a Texas kid with dreams of making it on the PGA Tour. Now, he's a three-time major champion.

Spieth is once again in contention at the Masters, the same tournament where he established himself as golf's next big thing in 2015.

Of course, Spieth has had plenty to smile about for the past half-decade, even before becoming one of his sports' biggest stars. Take a closer look at the 24-year-old's life of lag putts and luxury.

Sam Belden wrote a previous version of this story.

Spieth has 11 PGA Tour wins and three major titles. He's the youngest player ever to reach both milestones.

At 24, he's already earned more than $36 million in his PGA Tour career. That's more than several of his top contemporaries, including Rickie Fowler and Luke Donald.

Spieth jump-started his career with a hole-out to force sudden death at the 2013 John Deere Classic. He went on to win the event.

Read more: Teenager wins John Deere Classic after sinking a shot from the bunker on final hole to force a playoff.

At 19, he was the youngest PGA Tour winner in more than 80 years.

Spieth has been endorsed by Under Armour from the beginning of his pro career, signing with them when he was 19. They later tore up his original deal and gave him a 10-year extension in 2015.

Read more: Under Armour ripped up Jordan Spieth's old contract before he won his first major and gave him a 10-year deal, and it's already paid off big time.

He's estimated to have banked $24 million off the course in 2017.

Source: Golf Digest

Spieth also has deals with Titleist, Wheaties, and AT&T.

As well as Coca-cola.

And when you've got a deal with Rolex, it is always good to have that watch visible in IG posts.

The Texan has become one of the top fan draws on the PGA Tour. His bobbleheads are always a popular giveaway at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Read more: The popular Jordan Spieth bobblehead is back and it is causing a unique problem.

Spieth is a huge Dallas sports fan, especially of the Cowboys and Mavericks. Tony Romo is a regular golf buddy, while Dirk Nowitzki is part of his dream foursome.

In 2016, Spieth bought a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Dallas from fellow PGA Tour pro Hunter Mahan.

— Walt from Golf Buzz (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0



Read more: Take a tour of Jordan Spieth's new $7.1 million Dallas mansion.

Spieth reached the game's elite level with his win at the 2015 Masters. Two months later, he took the US Open.

At the Masters, Spieth is willing to spend extra for any advantage he can get, and that includes renting two houses, with one just for sleeping and quiet time.

Read more: Jordan Spieth rents two houses at The Masters, and it gives him a competitive edge.

He won over $12 million that season, shattering the previous record.

Read more: Jordan Spieth has made $10.4 million this year and is on pace to shatter the PGA Tour record.

Spieth has been so successful that his caddie, a former math teacher, has made around $5 million.

Read more: Jordan Spieth's caddie has made an estimated $5 million since leaving his job as a middle school math teacher in 2012.

Spieth isn't just known for his big wins. He authored one of the worst Masters collapses in history in 2016, hitting a pair of balls into the water on the 12th hole.

Read more: Jordan Spieth hit 2 straight shots into the water to lose the Masters.

Subsequently, he was involved with one of the most awkward green jacket hand-offs ever.

Read more: After blowing a huge lead at the Masters, Jordan Spieth had to awkwardly hand Danny Willett the green jacket.

He also fell one stroke short of a playoff at the 2015 British Open, but still enjoyed drinking some booze out of the Claret Jug.



Read more: Jordan Spieth flew home on a private jet with the guy he lost the British Open to and drank out of the trophy.

It was a similar story last year.

Read more: Jordan Spieth celebrated his win at The Open by drinking out of the Claret Jug.

Spieth's friends on the circuit include Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, and Smylie Kaufman. The four PGA Tour winners often vacation together.

Spieth and Kaufman had a funny moment earlier this year when they were dumped out of a kayak while in Hawaii. Luckily, they had stowed their cellphones in plastic bags.

Fowler, Thomas and Kaufman aren't his only famous pals. Spieth has been seen in Cabo with stars like Michael Phelps, Michael Jordan, and Russell Wilson.

He's also golfed with President Obama.

Read more: Jordan Spieth says President Obama beat him during their recent golf outing.

Spieth recently got engaged to his high school sweetheart, Annie Verret, a Texas Tech graduate.

#emo#77iP## A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:40pm PST

Source: Golf.com

She's become a fixture at Spieth's events, including the 2015 Presidents Cup.

Spieth says his sister, Ellie, who has special needs, is his hero, and he brings her souvenirs from the place he visits.

Source: PGA

With three PGA Tour wins, Spieth had one of his best years yet in 2017.

Now check out the fabulous life of Rors.