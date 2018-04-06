Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Jordan Spieth's dominance at the Masters summed up in 1 crazy stat


Jordan Spieth has already led as many rounds at the Masters as Tiger Woods.

Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller play

Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller

(Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

  • Jordan Spieth has a 2-stroke lead after the first round at the Masters.
  • It was just the 17th round Spieth has played at the Masters and yet it was the ninth time he had at least a share of the lead at the end of the day.
  • Spieth's nine rounds led at the Masters is already as many as Tiger Woods has had in 21 Masters and is tied for the fourth most all time.


After one round of the Masters, Jordan Spieth is a familiar position — on top of the leaderboard.

Spieth used a run of five straight birdies on the back-nine to shoot an opening-round 6-under, 66, to take a two-shot lead over Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar.

If it seems like Spieth is always leading the Masters, that is because he has, and one crazy stat sums up that dominance.

Thursday's opening round was just the 17th career round for the 24-year-old Spieth at the Masters. Spieth has now been in first or tied for first in nine of those 17 rounds.

As first pointed out by Brad Townsend, Spieth's nine rounds led is already as much as Tiger Woods has in 21 trips to Augusta National to play the Masters. In fact, Spieth's nine rounds led at the Masters is already tied for the fourth-most in the history of the tournament and already ahead of some of golf's biggest names.

  • Jack Nicklaus — 19 rounds led
  • Arnold Palmer — 18
  • Gary Player — 11
  • Tiger Woods — 9
  • JORDAN SPIETH — 9
  • Sam Snead — 9
  • Raymond Floyd — 9
  • Jimmy Demaret — 8
  • Tom Watson — 7
  • Ben Crenshaw — 7
  • Byron Nelson — 7
  • Ben Hogan — 6
  • Fred Couples — 6
  • Seve Ballesteros — 6
  • Billy Casper — 6
  • Craig Stadler — 6
  • Horton Smith — 6

