Jordan Spieth's dominance at the Masters summed up in 1 crazy stat

Jordan Spieth has already led as many rounds at the Masters as Tiger Woods.
After one round of the Masters, Jordan Spieth is a familiar position — on top of the leaderboard.
Spieth used a run of five straight birdies on the back-nine to shoot an opening-round 6-under, 66, to take a two-shot lead over Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar.
If it seems like Spieth is always leading the Masters, that is because he has, and one crazy stat sums up that dominance.
Thursday's opening round was just the 17th career round for the 24-year-old Spieth at the Masters. Spieth has now been in first or tied for first in nine of those 17 rounds.
As first pointed out by Brad Townsend, Spieth's nine rounds led is already as much as Tiger Woods has in 21 trips to Augusta National to play the Masters. In fact, Spieth's nine rounds led at the Masters is already tied for the fourth-most in the history of the tournament and already ahead of some of golf's biggest names.